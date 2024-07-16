3 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Now: Q3 Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The third quarter of 2024 will be a watershed moment for Wall Street. Expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts are growing, opening the door to greater investor optimism.

Despite the prospect of lower interest rates, generative AI will still have the biggest influence on stocks and shares in Q3 2024.

Now that it is moving into its implementation phase, enterprises are looking at ways to harness the power of generative AI across operations. This will see some of Wall Street’s brightest artificial intelligence startups begin to turn profits from the hype their innovative products are generating.

Investors can also look forward to the U.S. Presidential Election as an event that generally pushes the value of the S&P 500 higher. Statistically, stock market returns trend around 4.2% higher six months before an election and 2.2% higher three months before an election.

This highlights that Q3 could be an excellent quarter for adding growth stocks, and the following three long-term stocks to buy now could hold great value for portfolios.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

The ongoing generative AI boom has seen semiconductor stocks like Nvidia embark on whirlwind rallies, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) has been no exception. In recent weeks, the stock has obtained a market capitalization above $1 trillion for the first time and is showing signs of slowing.

Crucially, in April, TSMC obtained a $11.6 billion subsidy from the CHIPS Act initiative to enter US computer chip manufacturing.

In addition, the expectations of a 29% increase in second-quarter net income could help fuel a wider market rally for TSMC following its recent Wall Street growth.

With more enterprises looking to add generative AI capabilities to their operations, TSMC is a high-potential solution.

At this stage, it’s important to highlight the strength of market leader Nvidia. However, with a more diversified customer base, investors have plenty of potential to capitalize on.

Forecasts have suggested a shortage in AI chips could potentially drive higher demand and pricing power for TSMC products.

Microsoft (MSFT)

As one of the world’s biggest blue chip companies, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has long been a safe long-term bet for investors. However, with a strong recent emphasis on artificial intelligence, MSFT may have greater resonance than at any other point in recent years.

Microsoft’s long-term prospects are driven by its early moves in generative AI. The company quickly became a leading backer for OpenAI, which developed the widely used ChatGPT generative AI tool, investing $13 billion into the startup.

Not to be outdone by the success of ChatGPT, Microsoft launched its generative AI platform, Copilot, in late 2023 and has been steadily making the tool more efficient with powerful improvements. In a recent update, Copilot gained the ability to convert handwriting into text for ease of editing and sharing.

Microsoft has also been subtly building into the field of fintech AI, which could strengthen the company’s position in the burgeoning open finance landscape. May saw Microsoft form partnerships with Wipro and Franklin Templeton to strengthen its position in the financial services sector, and we could see MSFT reap the benefits on Wall Street as a result.

Tesla (TSLA)

Following a tumultuous recent journey owing to CEO Elon Musk’s unpredictable leadership and challenging market conditions, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has experienced a challenging first half of 2024. The stock ended Q2 down more than 20% since the start of the year.

However, recent weeks have seen TSLA soar to recover from recent losses. We’ve also seen analysts like Global Equities Research place impressive price targets on the stock, ranging from $340 to $400, in a move that would push Tesla close to its November 2021 all-time high.

Tesla’s recent gains have been supplemented by a clearing market outlook on Wall Street and the news that the company was recently included on a Juangsu province government procurement list in China for the first time. This means that Chinese public organizations will now be allowed to use Tesla electric vehicles (EVs), where data privacy fears prevented their use in the past.

The long-awaited reveal of Tesla’s ‘robotaxis’ was delayed by two months to allow the development of prototypes. A successful unveiling could see the stock rally further into the third quarter. In this circumstance, investors may see a springboard for future long-term profitability.

