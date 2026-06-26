3 Large-Cap Value Funds to Buy as Inflation Continues to Accelerate

U.S. inflation crossed the 4% mark in May, for the first time since early 2023, reigniting fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in the near term. Higher energy prices, driven by the conflict in the Middle East, pushed commodity costs higher and played a major role in the latest inflation spike.

In such conditions, investors may consider investing in large-cap value funds, such as BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund DAGVX, Northern Income Equity NOIEX and Vanguard Equity Income Fund VEIPX.

Inflation Continues to Accelerate

According to the latest data from the Commerce Department, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 4.1% year over year in May, marking its biggest annual rise since April 2023. This followed April's unrevised 3.8% increase.

On a monthly basis, the PCE price index rose 0.4% in May after advancing 0.7% in April. Energy prices, including oil, jumped 6.5%, while food prices edged up 0.3%. Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.3% from the previous month and 3.4% compared with a year earlier. The annual core PCE reading reached its highest level since October 2023.

Inflation had moderated last year but began accelerating again in March, largely because of rising energy costs that lifted transportation expenses and commodity prices. Oil prices surged by as much as 40% during March and April following the conflict involving Iran.

Although oil prices have eased since the United States and Iran reached a preliminary peace agreement, the broader situation remains uncertain. Earlier increases in oil prices continue to feed into higher commodity costs, while rising prices for semiconductors and other technology products could intensify inflationary pressure.

The Federal Reserve has been weighing another rate hike as inflation remains well above its 2% target. Financial markets are currently expecting a 25-basis-point rate hike before the end of the year. Higher borrowing costs could place additional pressure on the economy and keep market volatility elevated for an extended period.

3 Best Choices

We've identified three large-cap value mutual funds that have given impressive annualized returns over 3-year and 5-year periods. These funds also hold a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), require an initial investment of no more than $5,000 and have a low expense ratio.

The question here is: why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund seeks capital appreciation. DAGVX invests at least 80% of its assets in stocks. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund invests in companies of any size and uses a value approach in selecting stocks for investment.

DAGVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.1% and 14.2%, respectively. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.93%, which is lower than the category average.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Northern Income Equity fund seeks to provide a high level of current income with long-term capital appreciation as a secondary objective. NOIEX’s approach is to identify the securities of companies that generate high current yields and offer prospects for growth and possible capital appreciation.

NOIEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 23.8% and 14.3%, respectively. Northern Income Equity fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.49%, which is lower than its category average.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Vanguard Equity Income Fund seeks a high level of dividend income and long-term growth of income and capital. VEIPX invests in a diversified group of large and mid-capitalization stocks with above-average dividend yields and reasonable prospects for long-term price appreciation.

VEIPX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.4% and 11.1%, respectively. Vanguard Equity Income Fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.26%, which is lower than its category average.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

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