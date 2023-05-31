3 Large-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Large-cap funds are ideal investment options for those who seek high returns as well as a lesser risk than small-cap and mid-cap funds. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history, assuring more stability than what mid or small caps offer.

Additionally, growth funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks of firms, the value of which is projected to rise over the long term. However, a relatively higher tolerance to risk and the willingness to park funds for the longer term are necessary when investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively greater fluctuation than the other fund classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked large-cap growth mutual funds, namely Fidelity Advisor Series Equity Growth Fund FMFMX, T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund PRWAX and Commerce Funds The Growth Fund CFGRX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Advisor Series Equity Growth Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) believes have above-average growth potential. FMFMX’s advisors generally use the fundamental analysis of factors such as financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. The fund has returned 15% over the past three years.

As of November 2022, FMFMX held 165 issues, with 10% of its assets invested in Microsoft.

T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund aims for long-term capital growth. PRWAX invests in common stocks of U.S. companies operating in the fastest-growing, or potentially fastest-growing sectors of the economy. The fund has returned 14.7% over the past three years.

Justin White has been one of the fund managers of PRWAX since 2016.

Commerce Funds The Growth Fund invests primarily in the common stock of companies that had low price volatility in the past and are similar to those included on the Russell 1000 Growth Index. CFGRX may invest a significant amount of its assets from time to time in technology sectors. The fund has returned 12.4% over the past three years.

CFGRX has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

