3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Buy for Mitigating Risk

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer.



Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.



Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investments.



Below, we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Advisor Growth Opps FAGOX, Meehan Focus MEFOX and Selected American Shares SLASX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy), as we expect these to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.



Fidelity Advisor Growth Opps fund seeks capital growth. FAGOX invests primarily in common stocks of both domestic and foreign issuers.



Fidelity Advisor Growth Opps has three-year annualized returns of 30%. As of the end of February 2026, FAGOX had 151 issues and invested 14% of its net assets in NVIDIA Corp.



Meehan Focus fund invests in common stocks of companies with potential for significant growth over at least three years. MEFOX advisors also pick foreign securities, ETFs and ADRs, and normally invest its remaining assets in cash and cash equivalents, including U.S. government debt instruments, money market funds and repurchase agreements.



Meehan Focus fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.7%. Paul P. Meehan has been one of the fund managers of MEFOX since January 2005.



Selected American Shares fund seeks to achieve both capital growth and income. SLASX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities issued by large companies with market capitalization of at least $10 billion that are of high quality and whose shares are selling at attractive prices.



Selected American Shares has three-year annualized returns of 22.7%. SLASX has an expense ratio of 0.97%.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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