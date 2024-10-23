3 Key Reasons to Buy MercadoLibre Stock Beyond the 31.6% YTD Surge

MercadoLibre MELI, Latin America's e-commerce powerhouse, continues to demonstrate remarkable growth potential beyond its impressive 31.6% year-to-date surge. While this impressive growth might suggest the stock has peaked, its fundamental strengths indicate there's still significant upside potential for this Latin American e-commerce and fintech powerhouse, making them compelling reasons for investors to consider adding MELI to their portfolios.

MELI’s Logistics Network Transformation Boosts Prospects

MercadoLibre's ambitious logistics modernization program is reshaping the e-commerce landscape in Latin America. The company's recent introduction of robotics at its Cajamar distribution center marks a significant technological leap forward. With plans to deploy over 300 robots by year-end 2024, the company expects to optimize processing times by 20% and increase storage capacity by 15% per square meter. These robots, capable of handling 20,000 items and 2,500 shelves daily, represent a major efficiency breakthrough.



The company's innovative approach extends to delivery optimization through initiatives like MELI Delivery Day and SLOW shipment service. MELI Delivery Day consolidates multiple deliveries to a single address, significantly reducing last-mile costs, while SLOW provides flexible shipping windows for cost-conscious customers. These strategic innovations demonstrate MercadoLibre's commitment to balancing efficiency with customer choice.

Strategic Geographic Expansion to Aid MELI’s Top Line

MercadoLibre's expansion beyond its traditional Latin American stronghold, particularly into the United States, signals growth potential. The launch of a fulfillment center in Texas in second-quarter 2024 has already yielded impressive results, enabling free two-day delivery to customers in northern Mexico. This strategic move not only enhanced cross-border commerce but also enriched product selection for Mexican customers.



The company's robust presence in key markets like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina continues to strengthen, with enhanced product selection driving growth across fashion, consumer electronics, apparel and sports categories. The MELI+ loyalty program has proven particularly effective, with enrolled customers showing increased spending, higher purchase frequency and broader category exploration.

Flourishing Fintech Ecosystem Drives User Growth

MercadoLibre's Mercado Pago fintech platform has evolved into a powerful growth engine. The platform's success was evident in its second-quarter 2024 performance, with fintech monthly active users reaching 52 million, representing a remarkable 37.3% year-over-year increase. Total Payment Volume (TPV) surged 86.2% year over year on a FX-neutral basis to $46.33 billion, underscoring the platform's growing adoption.



The company's data-driven approach to fintech services enables precise risk assessment and efficient cross-selling opportunities across the LATAM region. The strong performance of assets under management and the Mercado Pago credit card demonstrates the platform's growing influence in the regional financial services landscape.



The company's overall financial performance reinforces these growth drivers, with commerce and fintech revenues growing 53.4% and 27.5% year-over-year, respectively, in second-quarter 2024. Additionally, advertising services revenues jumped 51%, highlighting the company's success in diversifying its revenue streams.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is pegged at $20.51 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 41.74%. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings stands at $37.55 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 92.96%. Earnings estimates have moved north by 1.5% over the past 30 days.



MELI’s Competitive Landscape and Valuation

Although MercadoLibre has a strong foothold in the online retail market of Latin America, rising competitive pressure from the e-commerce giant Amazon AMZN, which is making strong efforts to expand its presence in LATAM, is concerning. MELI also faces strong competition from the retail behemoth Walmart WMT, which is making good progress in the region, especially in Mexico.



Market uncertainties, high inflation, recessionary fears and weakening macro conditions are headwinds for MercadoLibre. Margins are currently under pressure due to increased investments in free shipping, loyalty programs and improvement in customer services, marketing and chargebacks, as well as higher maintenance, hosting and fraud prevention.



The stock's current price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is significantly higher than the industry average, indicating a stretched valuation. This leaves little room for error and makes the stock particularly vulnerable to any negative developments or earnings misses. MELI stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 4.32 compared with the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s 1.69.

Conclusion

With continued innovation in logistics, geographic expansion, and fintech services, MercadoLibre appears well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory beyond its current stock price appreciation. For investors looking beyond short-term gains, MELI's strategic initiatives and strong execution capability make it an attractive long-term investment option in the evolving digital commerce and fintech landscape. MELI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a combination that indicates a good investment opportunity, per the Zacks proprietary quantitative model. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

