3 J.P. Morgan Mutual Funds to Keep on Your Radar

J.P. Morgan, established in 1799, manages $2.9 trillion in assets under management. It offers a diverse range of mutual funds managed on the basis of data-driven analysis and a strong dedication to sustainability by incorporating environmental and social standards into its investment strategies. This blend of historical expertise and modern investment techniques makes J.P. Morgan’s mutual funds an attractive choice for investment.

Investing in JP Morgan mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three JP Morgan mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

JPMorgan U.S. Equity Fund JUSRX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of large- and medium-capitalization U.S. companies. JUSRX advisors also invest a small portion of its net assets in common stocks of foreign companies, including depositary receipts.

Shilpee Raina has been the lead manager of JUSRX since Nov. 1, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft (9.2%), NVIDIA Corp (6%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (5.2%) as of March 12, 2024.

JUSRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10% and 16.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.54%. JUSRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund JGIRX invests most of its assets in equity investments of large and mid-capitalization companies. JGIRX advisors choose to invest in a broad portfolio of equity securities that have attractive valuations, high quality and strong momentum.

Andrew Stern has been the lead manager of JGIRX since Nov. 1, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft (10.8%), NVIDIA Corp (7.6%) and Apple (7.2%) as of March 3, 2024.

JGIRX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 11.2% and 17.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.44%. JGIRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Sci Val JIVRX fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. JIVRX advisors also invest in equity securities of U.S. large and mid-capitalization companies and real estate investment trusts.

Eric Moreau has been the lead manager of JIVRX since June 30, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Eaton Corp (2.6%), Exxon Mobil Corp (2.5%) and ConocoPhillips (2.4%) as of March 30, 2024.

JIVRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.6% and 11.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.44%. JIVRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

