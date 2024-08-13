3 High-Potential Stocks to Grab Before Anticipated Rate Cuts

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As whispers of interest rate cuts circulate, the investment world is brimming with promise.

While global markets have been on the edge, history tells us that the Federal Reserve typically saves emergency rate cuts for full-blown crises, like the 2008 meltdown or the COVID-19 shock. However, the recent uptick in unemployment has sparked significant concern regarding the stability of the U.S. labor market. More and more people are finding themselves without work, whether from temporary layoffs or the persistent challenge of finding new jobs.

Although certain experts are betting on a half-point cut in September, the odds of the Fed making a sudden adjustment before then seem slim. In fact, they prefer to see how things play out before making any big moves.

Though there might be a few challenges along the way, this could be a golden opportunity to rethink your financial strategy. Consider these three stocks with outstanding upside potential before the anticipated rate cuts to maximize the gains.

Interest Rate Cuts: Amazon (AMZN)

Source: QubixStudio / Shutterstock.com

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has long been a global e-commerce and cloud computing titan. Despite a recent 16.53% dip in share price from its $200 peak, the company’s market stance remains robust. This pullback has definitely piqued investors’ interest in good entry points, given its reputation for long-term growth.

On the innovation front, Amazon revamped its fulfillment network, which means better margins and more efficiency in North America. Plus, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is booming due to the rising cloud demand and a powerful push into artificial intelligence (AI). It even rolled out new AI chips like Graviton4, which keeps it ahead in the tech game.

Furthermore, Amazon’s knocked it out in its second-quarter financials. Its AWS alone saw sales leap to $26.3 billion, up 19% year-over-year (YOY). Even more impressive is the net income, which more than doubled to a whopping $13.5 billion. With this amazing performance, it’s no surprise Wall Street analysts are all in, assigning a ‘Strong Buy’ with an astonishing 31.8% upside potential.

Visa (V)

Source: Kikinunchi / Shutterstock.com

The fintech sector is poised for spectacular expansion. Fortune Business Insights projects sales to rise from $340.10 billion in 2024 to a staggering $1.15 trillion by 2032. Visa (NYSE:V) is well-positioned to profit from this trend. Its unprecedented worldwide network, which connects over 14,500 financial institutions and accepts 4.4 billion cards at more than 130 million merchant locations, offers a distinct advantage.

Visa’s A+ grade and evergreen profitability profile underpin its strong performance, evidenced by a standout Q3 report. Annually, the company delivered a 12% boost in non-GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) alongside strong double-digit revenue growth, though it fell slightly short of analysts’ expectations due to softer consumer spending. Still, net income rose by 17% to $4.9 billion, and Visa ended the quarter with a robust 54.7% net profit margin, underscoring its enduring financial strength.

But that’s not all. With 15 consecutive years of growing dividends, Visa offers capital appreciation and provides a solid income stream for investors. These combined attributes have led Wall Street analysts to assign it a ‘Buy’ rating with a lucrative 16.2% upside potential.

Grab Holdings (GRAB)

Source: Nor Sham Soyod / Shutterstock.com

As the dominant tech company in Southeast Asia, Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) is positioned to leverage the increasing digital adoption. Its all-in-one super app is thriving in these rapidly growing markets. Additionally, the World Economic Forum’s projection of the region’s digital economy reaching $1 trillion by 2030 further cements Grab’s competitive edge.

Financially, Grab isn’t yet profitable on the bottom line, but the signs of progress are undeniable. The Q1 2024 report reveals a sharp reduction in operating losses, dropping from $204 million to $75 million annually, with a $129 million boost in adjusted EBITDA to an all-time high of 62 million. Moreover, revenue surged a solid 24.4%, beating estimates by $14.47 million.

Looking ahead, Grab’s outlook remains bullish. The company’s market share and Southeast Asia’s tourism growth drive its expansion potential. Wall Street analysts are backing it, too. They have assigned it a ‘Strong Buy’ rating with a stellar 46.6% upside potential.

So, if you are comfortable with higher risk for the potential of higher rewards, Grab can stay in your portfolio.

