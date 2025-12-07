3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2026 and Beyond

Key Points

Video gaming platform Roblox is quietly leveraging technology that could finally make a much-needed difference to its bottom line.

Rocket Lab didn’t live up to a self-imposed deadline, but that doesn’t change the stock’s long-term bullish thesis. It just lowered the stock’s price.

MercadoLibre really is called the Amazon of Latin America for good reason and may well drive similar returns for patient shareholders.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox ›

Although 2025 isn't technically over yet, most of whatever was going to happen to, for, or with a stock has already happened. It's time to start looking toward 2026 after the proverbial slates are cleaned by the turning of the calendar.

With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three growth stocks that haven't performed particularly well of late but could do much better beginning in the year ahead thanks to catalysts or just the market's realization that these company's are doing things right.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Roblox

Most of the 30% pullback that Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shares have suffered since September's peak reflect concerns over slowing growth and waning profitability, something confirmed by its third-quarter numbers released in late October. While year-over-year revenue growth of 48% is numerically impressive, Roblox's report cautioned, "Our operating margin could decline slightly year-over-year due to the combination of higher DevEx rates and the impact of infrastructure and safety related investments catching up with rapid bookings growth in the back half of 2025."

For a company that not only remains in the red after years of operation but also doesn't appear to be making any real bottom-line progress, even a subtle warning is too big to ignore. The likely fact of the matter is, however, that Roblox's turning point is coming sooner than later. It could even happen as early as next year if it just continues to grow like it has and like it's expected to going forward.

The key to this growth is what makes this video gaming platform unique. It's not a video game in and of itself. Rather, it's a video game design platform, allowing developers to build their own virtual game-play rooms and then monetize their work. That's why the platform's user base continues to grow, where other online games eventually face an attrition headwind -- Roblox's offerings are perpetually refreshed by gamers themselves. This technological know-how is also being utilized by brands looking to offer their own immersive metaverse to consumers.

Nothing's superficially changing with the way its platform works, to be clear, other than more intensive age-verification measures. There's change taking shape that gamers aren't overtly seeing, though. That's the successful implementation of artificial intelligence in and out of game play. This is slowly but surely going to allow Roblox to do more at a lower cost, which should become clear at some point in the year ahead. That's why most analysts still insist this ticker is a strong buy, with a consensus price target of $146.28, more than 50% above the stock's present price.

2. Rocket Lab

Shares of relatively young (and relatively small and still unprofitable) Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) remain easily pushed around by headlines, both good and bad. That's why this stock has pulled back so much just since the beginning of last month. In early November, the orbital launch outfit announced that the first flight of a new, bigger rocket design anticipated for this year had been pushed back to early next year. Disappointed investors expressed that disappointment in the form of dumping the stock.

Nothing's really changed about the rocket's readiness timeline, though. Rocket Labs will still be entering the so-called medium-lift segment of the orbital launch business that Global Market Insights believes will grow at an average annualized pace of nearly 15% through 2034 now that technology has made both rocketry and communication satellites cost effective for more companies. The only major change is just the stock's price -- it's now trading at about 25% lower than it was prior to the decision being made.

That being said, know that Rocket Lab isn't just about getting stuff into space. It makes a great deal of the technology found on and within satellites, plus the communications solutions needed to make them work and the software to manage all of it. This business makes up roughly two-thirds of its current revenue, and it isn't going away regardless of when the company finally makes its first launch of its new medium-lift vehicle.

3. MercadoLibre

Finally, add MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) to your list of growth stocks that could soar in 2026 and beyond. It's called the Amazon of Latin America, and for good reason.

Although the continent's e-commerce industry is far more fragmented than North America's, MercadoLibre is still the market leader. Also, like Amazon, it got that way because it offers all-encompassing solutions such as logistics and payment processing. In fact, its fintech arm is almost as big as its commerce arm.

The parallels don't end there either. Much like Amazon in its infancy, MercadoLibre is very much in the right place at the right time. The rapid proliferation of high-speed broadband and smartphones underway in South America right now is driving the same degree of online shopping there that it did here. That's why researcher Americas Market Intelligence believes the region's e-commerce industry will growth 21% year over year this year as part of a doubling in size between 2023 and 2027.

All this seemingly good news begs the question: Why is the stock down nearly 20% since the middle of the year? The answer is mostly due to the unexpected swell of expenses and subsequent quarterly earnings miss linked to a free-shipping promotion offered to Brazilian consumers around that same time. Investors just weren't ready for it and, now that they're seeing it, aren't sure they like it, even if last quarter's commerce revenue improved to the tune of 38% on a constant-currency basis.

Just don't lose sight of the bigger picture here. Amazon spent a ridiculous amount of money on perks like free shipping as well, leading to paper-thin profit margins (if not regular losses) for a long, long time. This short-term frustration ended up being well worth it in the long run for patient shareholders. More investors should connect these dots for MercadoLibre in the foreseeable future.

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, MercadoLibre, Roblox, and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.