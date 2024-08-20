3 Gold Mining Stocks to Buy on Imminent September Rate Cut

Gold has been outperforming the stock market in 2024. Bullion has jumped 21.3% so far in 2024 compared with the 17.6% growth of the S&P 500.

Gold usually rallies when assets that pay a yield become less attractive. Higher interest rates increase the burden on holding gold, because it does not pay a yield. Thus, when interest rates come down and mega-cap growth stocks like tech seem far more lucrative over the safety valve of the bond market, thegold marketgets a boost. With an almost inevitable September rate cut by the Fed on the way, gold has been on the upswing in recent weeks, breaching the $2500/ounce mark. It is being touted to rise even further.

One of the major drivers of gold prices in recent months has been central banks, which purchased more than 1,000 metric tons of the metal last year, per J.P. Morgan. China’s central bank went on an 18-month gold buying spree, ending in May. The month of June saw India’s central bank boosting its gold reserves.

It must be noted that there has always been a degree of scorn from Wall Street about investment in gold. Warren Buffett owns no gold and has gone on record saying that it is an investment with “no utility.” However, in an environment where all the economic indicators and the overhanging fear of a recession are sending the central bank into a possible series of rate cuts, the stock of gold is going up.

In fact, bullish analysts around the world are predicting that gold may breach the $3000/ounce mark sometime as early as the middle of next year. In this environment, gold mining stocks provide much required growth potential. Hence, astute investors should consider such stocks at present.

Our Choices

The stocks below flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Rank #2 (Buy). The search was also narrowed down with a VGM Score of A or B. Here, V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum. The score is a weighted combination of these three metrics. Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties globally. KGC’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 29.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 9.6% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a VGM Score of A.

IAMGOLD Corporation IAG is an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. IAG’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 333.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 44.4% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a VGM Score of A.

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD is a global gold and copper miner. GOLD’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 44.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 14.2% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a VGM Score of A.

