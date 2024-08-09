3 Frost Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Frost Investment Advisors, a division of Frost Bank, provides mutual funds that focus on industries such as energy, technology, materials and utilities. Their mutual funds consist of a combination of stock and fixed-income plans aimed at managing risk and achieving returns.

A notable aspect of Frost is its smaller size, enabling it to react quickly to market changes. The investment approach at Frost is based on a disciplined long-term strategy backed by an expert team. These qualities collectively position Frost Funds as a reliable choice for investment.

Investing in Frost mutual funds seems judicious as of now for its reputable financial standing. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Frost funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Frost Growth Equity Investor FACEX fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts. FACEX advisors aim to adopt a buy-and-hold strategy to keep portfolio turnover to a minimum while holding securities for the long term.

John Lutz has been the lead manager of FACEX since Apr 25, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (13.5%), Apple Inc. (8.2%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (7.1%) as of Jan 31, 2023.

FACEX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.4% and 16.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.89%. FACEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Frost Credit Investor FCFAX fund invests most of its assets in fixed-income securities issued by both U.S. and foreign corporate entities.

Tim Tucker has been the lead manager of FCFAX since Nov 28, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (37.9%), Cash (7.1%) and Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping (2.1%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

FCFAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.7% and 4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.97%. FCFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Frost Total Return Bond Investor FATRX invests the majority of its assets and any borrowing in fixed-income securities. FATRX advisors strategically purchase securities to maintain the fund's average duration within approximately four years of the benchmark's duration.

Jeffery Elswick has been the lead manager of FATRX since Apr 25, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (38.9%), Treasury Notes (4.5%) and Treasury Bonds (4.4%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

FATRX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.4% and 2.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.71%. FATRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Zacks Investment Research

