3 Foreign Auto Stocks to Buy Despite Global Demand Headwinds

The Zacks Automotive – Foreign industry is likely to remain challenging in the coming months. China's domestic auto demand continues to weaken despite strong export growth, while Europe's automakers face shrinking profits amid intense competition from Chinese rivals and slowing sales momentum. In Japan, recent sales gains have been supported by new model launches and tax incentives, but underlying demand remains weak due to economic pressures and cautious consumer spending. Overall, global automakers are expected to operate in a mixed demand environment with persistent competitive and macroeconomic headwinds. Despite this backdrop, a few stocks like NIO and YMHAY stand tall thanks to their strategic initiatives.

Industry Overview

Companies in the Zacks Automotive – Foreign industry are involved in the design, manufacture and sale of vehicles, components and production systems. The industry is highly dependent on business cycles and overall economic conditions. China, Japan, Germany and India are among the leading automotive manufacturing countries. The widespread adoption of advanced technologies is reshaping the industry, while stricter emission and fuel-efficiency norms, expanding charging infrastructure and supportive government policies are driving the adoption of green vehicles. As automakers intensify their electrification efforts, competition continues to increase. Companies are also investing heavily in the research and development of electric and autonomous vehicles, fuel-efficient technologies and low-emission solutions.

Key Investing Themes

China Auto Sales Remain Weak: China's auto market continues to face pressure as weak consumer spending and a slowing economy weigh on domestic vehicle demand. Passenger vehicle sales declined for the ninth straight month in June, with first-half domestic sales falling 20.4% year over year to 8.8 million units, per China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), as cited in Reuters. The slowdown has been particularly severe in the entry-level segment after government subsidies for lower-priced vehicles were reduced, hurting demand for both gasoline and electric models. To offset the weakness at home, Chinese automakers are increasingly relying on overseas markets, with vehicle exports surging 70.6% during the first half of the year. CPCA expects China's domestic auto sales to decline around 11% for the full year, highlighting the challenging demand environment.

Europe Auto Market Faces Profit Pressure: Europe's auto market posted a stronger-than-expected start to 2026, with vehicle sales rising nearly 6% in the first half, per GlobalData, as cited in Forbes. However, the sales growth has not translated into higher profitability for automakers. Intense competition from Chinese manufacturers, which benefit from lower production costs and stronger software capabilities, is forcing European companies to offer steep discounts, particularly on electric vehicles. As a result, several major automakers have lowered profit forecasts or reduced production. Sales momentum is expected to weaken in the second half, with full-year growth projected to slow to around 1% or even turn negative. Rising geopolitical uncertainties and cautious consumer spending are likely to keep pressure on the European auto industry.

Japan Auto Demand Outlook Remains Soft: Japan's auto market recorded modest growth in the first half of 2026, with new vehicle sales rising 1.8% year over year, per Japan Automobile Dealers Association as cited in the Mainichi Japan. This was supported by a series of new model launches and the removal of the Environmental Performance Tax in April. June sales were particularly strong, increasing 8.6% from a year earlier. Despite the improvement, the broader demand outlook remains weak. Slow economic growth, higher interest rates, rising living costs, and cautious consumer spending continue to weigh on vehicle purchases. As a result, industry forecasts remain subdued, with GlobalData expecting Japan's light vehicle sales to decline by more than 2% in 2026.

Zacks Industry Rank is Discouraging

The Zacks Automotive – Foreign industry within the broader Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #202, which places it in the bottom 18% of more than 245 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates a dim near-term outlook. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1. The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Over the past year, the industry’s earnings estimates for 2026 have moved down 38.7%.

Before we present a couple of stocks that are still worth adding to your portfolio, let’s look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and current valuation.

Industry Lags Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Automotive – Foreign industry has underperformed the Auto, Tires and Truck sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year. The industry has lost 18% against the S&P 500 and the sector’s growth of 26% and 23%, respectively.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

Since automotive companies are debt-laden, it makes sense to value them based on the Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA) ratio.

Based on the trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), the industry is currently trading at 10.15X compared with the S&P 500’s 18.75X and the sector’s 27.98X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 12.71X, as low as 6.97X and at a median of 9.30X, as the chart below shows.

EV/EBITDA Ratio (Past Five Years)

3 Stocks to Buy

Yamaha: Based in Japan, Yamaha engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines and transportation equipment. It is positioned for profit recovery as its restructuring efforts begin to bear fruit while demand across its core businesses improves. The company expects revenues to rise 5.3% and core operating profit to climb nearly 19% in fiscal 2027, driven by stronger product mix, higher volumes and production efficiencies.

Its musical instruments segment continues to gain traction through new product launches, growing guitar market share and an expected recovery in piano sales, while the audio equipment business is poised to return to growth as digital mixer, speaker and creator-focused product demand rebounds. Yamaha is also investing in long-term growth through India expansion, creator platforms and mobility audio, diversifying earnings beyond traditional hardware.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YMHAY’s fiscal 2026 EPS and sales implies year-over-year growth of 595% and 2%, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 29 cents and 11 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price: YMHAY

BYD: This China-based company remains one of the strongest long-term growth stories in the global EV market, backed by its technology leadership, cost advantages and expanding international footprint. The company delivered 557,090 battery-electric vehicles in the second quarter, reflecting resilient demand despite intensifying competition in China's EV market. BYD continues to strengthen its competitive edge through investments in next-generation Blade batteries, autonomous driving chips, LiDAR-equipped affordable EVs and ultra-fast charging technology.

Its vertically integrated business model—manufacturing nearly 80% of key components, including batteries and semiconductors—in-house, enables superior cost control and pricing flexibility during industry price wars. Overseas markets are becoming an increasingly important growth driver, with BYD targeting 1.6 million vehicle exports by 2026 after surpassing one million exports in 2025. The company's push into Europe's premium EV segment through the Denza brand further diversifies its growth opportunities and reduces dependence on China's increasingly competitive domestic market.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2026 and 2027 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 28% and 22%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 1 cent each over the past 60 days. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Price: BYDDY

NIO: China’s NIO appears to be entering a stronger growth phase, supported by accelerating deliveries, an expanding product portfolio and improving profitability. The company delivered 107,658 vehicles in the second quarter of 2026, up 49.4% year over year, while June deliveries surged 62.9%, reflecting solid demand across its NIO, ONVO and Firefly brands. Its broadening lineup, including the recently launched flagship ES9, enables the company to target multiple customer segments while strengthening its presence in the premium EV market.

Beyond sales growth, NIO is improving operational efficiency through a more decentralized organizational structure, resulting in better cost control and improved vehicle margins. NIO's extensive battery-swapping network of nearly 4,000 stations remains a key competitive advantage, while its subscription-based driver assistance services could generate recurring high-margin revenue, reducing dependence on vehicle sales over the long term.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIO’s 2026 and 2027 bottom line implies a year-over-year improvement of 86% and 137%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 bottom line has improved by 41% and 600%, respectively, over the past 60 days. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Price & Consensus: NIO

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMHAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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