3 ETFs to Buy From the Newest ETF Fund of Funds

Whenever I’m writing about exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to buy, it’s easy to go with the tried and true, such as providers like iShares and Vanguard. However, new products are always coming down the pike worth considering for your investment portfolio.

On July 16, Ocean Park Asset Management launched its first series of ETFs to complement its existing mutual funds catering to financial advisors. Ocean Park CEO Skip Schweiss said:

“The launch of our first Ocean Park ETFs to complement our mutual fund suite is a direct response to advisor demand for access to Ocean Park’s investment process in an ETF wrapper.”

The asset manager uses a rules-based approach to its active management. As part of the launch, Ocean Park’s brought out two equity ETF fund-of-funds: Ocean Park Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKQ) and Ocean Park International ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKX). Both hold 12 different equity ETFs.

ETF fund-of-funds when done right — low fees, diversification, etc. — are not a bad way to go for most investors who don’t have the time to go over the holdings with a fine-toothed comb.

One of the bonuses of fund of funds is they provide you with additional ideas for finding ETFs to Buy. In the case of DUKQ and DUKX, you have 24 different ETFs to choose from. I think you’ll like these three.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is the equal-weighted version of popular S&P 500 ETFs and is the fourth-largest holding of DUKQ with a 10.22% weight.

I’ve been recommending RSP to readers for years. If you look at the holdings of DUKQ, you’ll notice that it has both equal weighted and market cap-weighted S&P 500 ETFs.

Why is that? The two indices tracked by the ETFs — S&P 500 Index and S&P 500 Equal Weight Index — provide different investment strategies. The former is betting on the top 10 holdings, which account for approximately 36% of the index, while the latter is spreading the love to all 503 stocks in the index. This explains why RSP’s top 10 is just 2% of the net assets.

On July 24, all the major indexes had a big correction, with the S&P 500 losing 2.31%. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), which is Vanguard’s market cap-weighted version of the index and held by DUKQ, lost 2.3% (fees account for the difference), compared to a 1.2% loss for RSP.

Unlike VOO, RSP doesn’t rely on the Magnificent Seven to do its job. The July 24 action explains why equal-weighted funds aren’t silly.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is another of my favorite ETFs. I last recommended it in June suggesting “free cash flow rules.” It is the eighth-largest ETF in DUKQ with a weight of 5.19%.

There is one way to tell just how popular COWZ is with investors: It was only launched in December 2016, yet it has $23.9 billion in net assets, putting it safely within the top 100 ETFs by assets under management.

COWZ is a simple premise. It tracks the performance of the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index. The index takes the top 100 stocks with the highest trailing 12-month free cash flow yields from the Russell 1000. It then weights them based on their trailing 12-month free cash flows up to a cap of 2%. COWZ repeats the process four times a year.

It has a five-year annualized total return of 15.83%, 157 basis points higher than VOO, despite charging 0.49%, 46 basis points higher than VOO.

Free cash flow growth is the financial metric that makes stocks move higher. Earnings get all the glory but it’s free cash flow that is the difference-maker.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) is the sixth-largest holding of DUKX with a weight of 5.03%.

Financial giant JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is a deceptively large ETF provider with nearly $161 billion in assets under management (AUM), making it the seventh-largest in the U.S. In terms of the number of ETFs — it has 61 according to VettaFi.com — it is 14th, suggesting JPMorgan’s average AUM per ETF could be among the highest.

I’ve recommended the bank’s ETFs before. I especially like the JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF), which I recommended in August 2023 just weeks after it was converted from a mutual fund (July 2011 inception) to an ETF. It raised $215 million in net assets in the first three weeks after launch. Less than a year later, it’s up to $716 million.

As for BBAX, it tracks the performance of the Morningstar Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan Target Market Exposure Index. That is a collection of stocks from Australia (68.7%), Hong Kong (16.0%), Singapore (11.5%), New Zealand (1.9%) and elsewhere (1.5%).

The top three sectors by weight are financials (40.3%), materials (14.0%) and real estate (9.2%). If you love Australia and banks, BBAX is the ETF for you.

