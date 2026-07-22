3 Energy Stocks Under $5 That Stand Out for Their Value

Oil prices have returned to the spotlight as renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East raise concerns about global energy supplies. Crude has climbed back above $80 a barrel and is now approaching $90, reminding investors how quickly market conditions can change. While volatility often creates uncertainty, it can also open attractive opportunities. For investors seeking affordable exposure to the energy sector, fundamentally strong stocks trading below $5 deserve a closer look.

Among the names worth watching are Kosmos Energy KOS, W&T Offshore WTI and Drilling Tools International DTI. Although these stocks trade at relatively low prices, each offers exposure to different parts of the energy value chain — from international exploration and offshore oil production to drilling services.

The business models and valuation levels of these companies make them candidates for investors looking to benefit from a supportive oil-price environment while keeping initial investment costs low. These companies also hold a Value Score of A or B, offering an additional incentive for investors amid the prevailing market uncertainty.

Why the Oil Market Still Looks Strong

The oil market remains highly sensitive to geopolitical developments. Renewed fighting involving the United States and Iran has once again raised concerns about disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping routes. At the same time, threats to additional shipping lanes have increased uncertainty, pushing Brent crude close to $95 a barrel and U.S. crude above $85. Even if supply disruptions prove temporary, traders continue to price in the risk of tighter global supplies.

Looking ahead, the outlook for oil remains constructive despite continued volatility. Major Wall Street firms believe prices could stay above $80 under a base-case scenario, while a prolonged disruption to Middle East exports could drive crude well above $100. Strong seasonal demand, lower inventories and ongoing geopolitical risks are likely to keep energy markets supported, creating a favorable backdrop for companies with solid operations and attractive valuations.

Why Energy Stocks Under $5 Deserve a Closer Look

Against this backdrop, investors may want to consider undervalued energy companies that have the potential to benefit from higher oil prices while offering meaningful upside if market conditions remain favorable. Stocks trading below $5 — often referred to as penny stocks — can fit that profile. While these shares typically carry greater volatility and higher risk than larger companies, careful selection based on business fundamentals rather than price alone can uncover compelling investment opportunities.

3 Stocks to Focus On

Kosmos Energy: Kosmos Energy is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a portfolio spanning West Africa, the Gulf of America and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Mauritania and Senegal. The company focuses on developing high-quality assets while steadily expanding production, lowering costs and strengthening its balance sheet.

Its growth strategy combines disciplined investment with the advancement of large-scale development projects and selective exploration opportunities. Kosmos is progressing projects in Ghana, the Gulf of America and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG development, while pursuing additional prospects through partnerships. By balancing production growth with capital discipline, the company aims to create sustainable value and maintain financial flexibility over the long term.

At less than $2.50 per share and with a Value Score of B, Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) KOS presents an appealing option for energy sector investors looking for a stock with a reasonable valuation. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings has gone up 21%. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

W&T Offshore: W&T Offshore is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the Gulf of America, where it has operated for more than four decades. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Houston, the company has built its business by acquiring producing offshore assets and developing them through technical expertise, disciplined operations and targeted drilling.

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company manages a diversified portfolio of offshore fields and combines acquisitions with well optimization projects to extend reserve life, improve production and lower costs. W&T also benefits from owned infrastructure, a strong operating position and an experienced management team. Its strategy centers on generating long-term value through operational efficiency, selective acquisitions and carefully planned development opportunities across the Gulf of America.

WTI shares trade for around $3.63 as of this writing. An incredible bargain for investors, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of the company indicates 64.9% growth. W&T Offshore has a Value Score of B.

Drilling Tools International: Drilling Tools International provides rental tools, equipment and related solutions used throughout the drilling, well construction and abandonment process for the oil and gas industry. The #3 Ranked company, with a Value Score of A, serves customers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, supported by an extensive rental fleet, in-house manufacturing capabilities and a growing global service network.

DTI differentiates itself through its broad product portfolio, repair and manufacturing facilities, and its proprietary COMPASS order management platform, which simplifies tool rentals and improves customer visibility. Strategic acquisitions have expanded its geographic reach and product offerings, while its focus remains on operational efficiency, innovation and delivering reliable support to both exploration and production companies and oilfield service providers.

With a share price of just $2.27, DTI is a stock that energy sector investors should consider for their watchlist. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues of the company indicates modest growth.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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