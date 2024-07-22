3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now: Q3 Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The energy sector is one which is bound to grow over the next few years, meaning there are a good few energy stocks to buy now for the coming surge. We have tremendous needs, and these needs are only growing as we gain more and more electric technology. The influx of electronic vehicles, crypto-mining, and more powerful AI-based generative software has led to a spike in energy consumption.

In fact, ChatGPT alone uses more than 17,000 times the energy usage of the average American home every day. We can see the impact of this nationwide, with experts warning us about the potential strain on the electricity supply, due to, among the other things previously mentioned, the amount of EVs (electric vehicles) on the road.

Data also supports this— the energy sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%, growing to over $241.6 billion by 2028. This rapid growth makes it a sector investors can’t afford not to get in on. Thus, here are three energy stocks to buy now.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is an energy corporation engaged in the exploration, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on efficient, sustainable resource development, with operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

COP stock has been down -2.04% year-to-date, but I expect that trend to reverse anytime. It has seen solid profit and operating margins of 18.63% and 26.53% respectively. The stock is currently trading at $115.19 with a market cap of $134.117 billion. Although the year-on-year (YOY) quarterly revenue growth and YOY quarterly earnings growth has declined, -6.8% and -12.60% respectively, ConocoPhillips remains a buy.

Recent news of the company’s acquisition of Marathon Oil for $22.5 billion, which will expand its shale assets significantly, has resulted in the stock being up by 5% over the past month. Additionally, ConocoPhillips recently won a $1.3 billion claim against Venezuela, which further signifies its position as an energy stock to buy now.

Devon Energy (DVN)

Source: Jeff Whyte / Shutterstock.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates primarily in the United States, with significant assets in the Delaware Basin, Powder River Basin, and Anadarko Basin.

It’s currently trading at $48.24 as of market close on July 16, 2024. and is up over 5% over the last month. The company has consistently beaten EPS predictions over the past year, with an average surprise of 2.8%. DVN stock has seen strong profit and operating margins of 23.24% and 23.70% respectively. Recent reports indicate positive analyst ratings, suggesting an average price target of $58.15 – a significant upside potential of 20.54%

DVN recently announced the $5 billion acquisition of the Williston Basin business from Grayson Mill Energy. Devon Energy will pay $3.25 billion in cash and $1.75 billion in stocks. This acquisition will increase the net asset value of the company, along with increased earnings – overall maximizing stakeholder returns. All these factors make DVN one of the best energy stocks to buy now.

Schlumberger (SLB)

Source: Valentin Martynov / Shutterstock.com

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is a global oilfield services company that provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. With operations in over 120 countries, it offers a range of services, including seismic data acquisition, well testing, and well intervention, aimed at improving exploration and production efficiency.

SLB stock is trading over the counter at $48.72 as of the market close on July 16, 2024, with a market cap of $69.63 billion. Analysts have given this company a “buy” rating, and an average growth target of $65.52 – indicating an upside potential of 34.48%. The stock has really strong financials, with a YOY quarterly earnings growth of 14.30% and an operating margin of 16.04%. The company has also seen steady revenue growth over the past 4 years.

Schlumberger will release its quarterly earnings report on the 19th of July, 2 days from now. Following its past trend of beating EPS predictions, analysts believe the stock could deliver a positive surprise. Growth in earnings offers a generally positive indicator and will likely result in the stock price increasing, making SLB the best energy stock to buy now before the Q3 earnings report comes out.

