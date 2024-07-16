3 Eaton Vance Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Founded in 1924 and based in Boston, MA Eaton Vance is part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management and offers investment options with a focus on long-term investment strategies. With a presence across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Eaton Vance prioritizes disciplined approaches and long-term perspectives when managing client portfolios. Eaton Vance emphasizes service, innovative solutions and attractive returns throughout market fluctuations. These aspects collectively establish Eaton Vance as a reliable option for investment opportunities.

Investing in Eaton Vance mutual funds seems judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Eaton Vance mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have given a comparatively strong performance and lower fees.

Parametric Commodity Strategy Fund EAPCX invests in commodity-linked derivatives instruments such as commodity index-linked swap agreements, futures, and commodity-linked notes backed by fixed-income securities, including U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments.

Thomas C. Seto has been the lead manager of EAPCX since May 24, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in short-term investments (85.2%), Others (9.3%) and SPDR Gold MiniShares (5.5%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

EAPCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.3% and 12.2%, respectively. EAPCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.92%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Eaton Vance Stock Fund EAERX invests most of its assets in common stocks. EAERX advisors also choose to invest in foreign securities from companies in both developed and emerging markets.

Charles B. Gaffney has been the lead manager of EAERX since Oct 31, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Microsoft Corp (8.4%), NVIDIA Corp (5.9%), and Apple Inc. (5.6%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

EAERX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.5% and 14.8%, respectively. EAERX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.98%

Parametric Dividend Income Fund EAPDX invests most of its assets in equity securities, which consist of common stocks of U.S. companies chosen from the Russell 3000 Index.

Jennifer Sireklove has been the lead manager of EAPDX since Feb 26, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in T Juniper Networks, Inc. (0.7%), Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (0.7%) and Merck & Co., Inc. (0.7%) as of Feb 29, 2024.

EAPDX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 4.7% and 8%, respectively. EAPDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.69%.

