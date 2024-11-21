3 Dividend Stocks I'll Never Sell

As a long-term dividend investor, I've learned that the hardest part of investing isn't finding great companies -- it's having the discipline to hold them forever. After years of portfolio optimization, I've identified three dividend stocks with such powerful competitive advantages and consistent execution that they've earned permanent positions in my portfolio.

Here's why these three elite dividend payers will remain cornerstones of my investment strategy for decades to come.

Costco's moat grows deeper by the day

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) might seem like a pass with its modest 0.5% dividend yield and lofty 52 forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). However, I'm never parting with my shares because this company has built an unshakeable competitive advantage through its membership model and relentless focus on customer value. Moreover, Costco's stellar 12.3% five-year dividend growth rate and a rock-bottom payout ratio of 26.3% demonstrate management's commitment to rewarding shareholders.

The proof is in the numbers. A $10,000 investment in Costco 10 years ago would be worth $81,960 today with dividends reinvested in a tax-advantaged account -- more than double the S&P 500's performance over this period.

What truly excites me about Costco's future is how the company keeps finding ways to deepen customer loyalty. Take their famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken. Costco's former CFO Richard Galanti openly called it an "investment in low prices to drive membership."

This laser focus on member value has created a virtuous cycle that I believe will continue delivering returns for decades.

Visa's payment empire keeps expanding

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) represents my bet on an unstoppable trend -- the global shift to digital payments. With a 0.76% dividend yield and an impressive 15.4% five-year dividend growth rate, Visa combines rapidly growing income with a bulletproof market position.

I'm holding Visa stock forever because its network effects create an almost insurmountable barrier to entry. Furthermore, the global digital payment market is projected to grow at a sizzling 21.1% annual rate through 2030. Visa's entrenched position in payment infrastructure makes it a prime beneficiary of this high-powered growth trend.

With two-thirds of adults worldwide already making digital payments and numerous countries moving away from cash payments, I see decades of growth ahead for this digital-payments juggernaut.

Medtronic's innovation machine delivers steady income

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) stands out in my portfolio for its combination of innovation leadership and reliable income. The company's 3.2% dividend yield and 5.97% five-year dividend growth rate provide a compelling mix of current income and future growth potential, even with its elevated 93.2% payout ratio.

What keeps me invested for the long haul is Medtronic's proven ability to expand into new markets by adapting existing technologies. The company consistently finds novel applications for its core technologies while maintaining its position as the largest pure-play medical-device maker globally.

While Medtronic's stock performance over the prior 10 years has been modest (see graph below), I believe its deep research pipeline and strategic shift toward risk-based contracting will drive growth for years to come.

Building generational wealth requires patience

These three companies demonstrate why I believe the hardest part of dividend investing is simply sitting still. Costco offers a modest yield but explosive dividend growth, while Visa provides steady dividend increases backed by an expanding global opportunity. Medtronic delivers higher current income with industry-leading levels of innovation. Together, they form a dividend portfolio I'm confident in holding for the next several decades.

Their different strengths -- Costco's loyalty moat, Visa's network effects, and Medtronic's innovation engine -- provide diversification while sharing one crucial quality: sustainable competitive advantages that grow stronger over time. For investors seeking truly permanent portfolio holdings, these three dividend stalwarts deserve serious consideration.

George Budwell has positions in Costco Wholesale, Medtronic, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Medtronic and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $75 calls on Medtronic and short January 2026 $85 calls on Medtronic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

