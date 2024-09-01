3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in September

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) moved lower for the fifth consecutive month in August, down 26% since the end of March. The stock is still trading marginally higher for all of 2024, but the big gains it scored through the first three months of this year ahead of its proxy battle victory in early April have been essentially squandered.

What comes next? Strong financial updates and a return to box office dominance haven't reversed Disney's slide, but there's always a great, big, beautiful tomorrow when it comes to the House of Mouse. Let's look at a couple of dates worth watching for Disney investors in the month ahead.

Sept. 10

After back-to-back theatrical blockbusters this summer, Disney doesn't have a new film hitting theaters until November. But it still might cash in before that. Disney's Inside Out 2 will be available for purchase on physical media starting Sept. 10.

It's fair to say that the market for DVD and Blu-ray disc purchases isn't the same in this era of on-demand streaming. However, earlier this summer Inside Out 2 became the world's highest-grossing animated theatrical release ever when it topped $1.5 billion in global ticket sales. It's now up to $1.65 billion at the multiplex.

The home video release isn't just about disc sales. Inside Out 2 is also likely to roll out to Disney+ in October, if not late September. With prices heading higher for Disney's streaming services on Oct. 17, having Inside Out 2 and shortly thereafter Deadpool vs. Wolverine will help with retention by justifying the subscription-fee increase.

Sept. 18

Let's stick with Disney+ for a moment. It's not just new movies and a vault of classic content that are big draws to the platform with 118.5 million premium subscribers worldwide. The media stock bellwether has also grown its namesake streaming service through successful original shows. The Mandalorian was its first head-turning hit and continues to be the most popular of its Star Wars-inspired shows. Another big hit was Marvel's Wandavision, and this month we get a spinoff that came from that show.

Agatha All Along makes its debut on Disney+ with its first two episodes on Sept. 18. Seven more episodes will follow on a weekly basis.

Without diving into spoiler territory, Agatha is a quirky neighbor in Wandavision with a blindsiding turn later in the show. Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha Harkness to helm the new series.

Sept. 28

This will be a quiet month in terms of things that are being introduced at Disney's global collection of theme parks. Many of the seasonal festivals and Halloween celebrations kicked off in August. However, it's also worth noting that Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California have discounted ticket promotions for locals that are expiring later this month.

Disney World began offering the Discovery Disney Ticket for Florida residents in early April, just as guest traffic was starting to slow down after an 18-month celebration of the resort's 50th anniversary wound down in March. The promotion -- a four-day ticket that comes out to $59 a day -- ends on Sept. 28. Disneyland rolled out a different deal for all guests back in June for a discounted three-day ticket. Last month it introduced a $69 ticket for Anaheim residents. Both Disneyland offers end on Sept. 26.

It's not a coincidence that these deals are ending near the end of September. October used to be as sleepy as September, historically a slow month after families return home for the new school year. However, the popularity of Halloween nighttime events and even festive daytime decor has awakened interest in October ahead of the more potent holiday season in November and December. That doesn't mean a new promotion won't roll out later this month, especially if booking trends are light. It's something that will bear watching for Disney investors trying to separate the tricks from the treats.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

