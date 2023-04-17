3 Cryptos to Buy That Are Going Mainstream in 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This may be the year to look for alternative cryptos to buy.

Cryptocurrencies emerged as a key investment area in the last decade. For many, it remains the easiest path to get to multi-millionaire status. However, it is also a quick way to get bankrupt if you do not know what you are doing. With so many digital currencies available, knowing which cryptos to buy can be challenging.

That is where this article will come in handy.

It’s crucial to conduct thorough research and comprehend a digital currency’s underlying technology, potential risks, and future potential when deciding which cryptos to buy. Because of the high volatility of cryptocurrencies, investing prudently and diversifying your portfolio is vital.

Seeking professional financial advice before making investment decisions is also advisable, especially in cryptocurrencies’ constantly changing and rapidly developing realm.

When compiling a list of cryptocurrencies to invest in, it’s crucial to consider the various use cases of each digital asset. This ensures that the chosen cryptocurrencies have a firm foundation and the potential for growth in the future.

On this list, you will find three cryptos to buy. Although they are not the biggest names in the crypto space by market cap, they possess the use cases that can take them forward. As the crypto winter fades away, the time to buy cryptos is now.

Cardano (ADA-USD)

Cardano (ADA-USD) stands out in the cryptocurrency industry for its early embrace of proof-of-stake validation.

This method expedites transaction times and decreases energy usage and environmental impact by removing transaction verification’s competitive, problem-solving aspect in platforms like Bitcoin (BTC-USD).

Cardano launched a hard fork upgrade in 2021 that enabled smart contract deployment. Another upgrade called Vasil, launched in September 2022, should enhance Cardano’s scalability, as reported by Mint.

Recently, Cardano introduced a test version of AdaSwap, a decentralized finance app development platform that could boost the network’s Web3 status and its coin’s value.

Like Ethereum (ETH-USD), Cardano also supports smart contracts and decentralized applications, which its native coin, ADA, fuels.

Polygon (MATIC-USD)

Polygon (MATIC-USD) is designed for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, with a team that was heavily involved with Ethereum in the past. This background sets Polygon apart from a functional perspective.

As a “layer two” solution, Polygon transforms Ethereum into a multi-chain system, enhancing transaction and verification speeds.

Polygon receives support from Binance and Coinbase cryptocurrency exchanges, and its token, MATIC, serves as a payment service, transaction fee, and settlement currency.

Polygon unveiled Polygon zkEVM, using zero-knowledge proofs cryptography that reduces transaction costs and increases throughput, in July 2022. According to a press release, this solution operates seamlessly with existing smart contracts, developer tools, and wallets, making it the first Ethereum-equivalent scaling solution.

As of October 2022, Polygon was hosting more than 53,000 decentralized applications, including several major companies, marking an impressive 800% surge from the start of the year, according to a tweet from the Polygon Twitter account.

This point deserves attention as many prominent corporations are turning to Polygon to embrace blockchain technology. For instance, Disney (NYSE:DIS) has partnered with Polygon, while Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

has chosen it for its Odyssey digital collectible rewards initiative.

Polygon’s full support of the tether stablecoin could also help drive future network growth. Furthermore, its investment in carbon neutrality has occasionally resulted in price rallies.

Before concluding the analysis, it is also important to highlight some risks. Polygon’s layer-two solution addresses Ethereum’s speed concerns. However, Ethereum’s Merge upgrade could lead to faster transaction speeds, ultimately eliminating Polygon’s primary advantage. Polygon’s ecosystem of decentralized applications and support for tether could contribute to continued growth, despite the potential impact of Ethereum’s upgrades.

Since its launch, Polygon has experienced significant growth, with the initial price of MATIC at $0.00263.

Stellar (XLM-USD)

Stellar (XLM-USD) is a decentralized network allowing users to create, send, and trade cryptocurrencies.

Developers can employ it to develop global payment apps, asset exchanges, and micropayment services for businesses of all sizes.

After leaving Ripple, which he co-founded, Jed McCaleb founded a new financial system, which would later become Stellar, in 2014. Alongside former lawyer Joyce Kim, McCaleb created Stellar to provide an accessible platform for everyday users.

The nonprofit organization, the Stellar Development Foundation, was established soon after with the support of Stripe’s CEO.

Stellar experienced rapid growth, gaining nearly three million user accounts in less than a year. Stellar has garnered support from major players, including MoneyGram.

Lumens primarily serve as the payment of transaction fees on Stellar. Nonetheless, lumens also function as the intermediary currency facilitating quick trade execution for Stellar users.

Stellar’s built-in protocol automatically converts money sent through its platform to lumens and then to the intended coin. Suppose a payment is sent in U.S. dollars to a recipient in Mexico.

In that case, Stellar converts the payment to lumens, and the recipient receives the payment in pesos. The conversion process takes only seconds, enabling users to send and receive money globally easily.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

