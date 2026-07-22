3 Consumer Staples Stocks Positioned for Earnings Surprises

As the latest earnings season unfolds, investor attention is once again turning toward the Consumer Staples sector, a defensive corner of the market that has historically demonstrated resilience during periods of economic uncertainty.



Companies in this space continue to benefit from relatively stable demand for everyday essentials, including packaged foods, beverages, household products and personal-care items. Although consumers remain selective with their spending, staple categories have generally held up well, supported by strong brands, broad distribution networks and the non-discretionary nature of their products.



According to the latest Zacks Earnings Outlook, the Consumer Staples sector is expected to witness 1.5% earnings growth this earnings cycle, with revenues likely to advance 4.8%.

Cost Pressures & Value-Seeking Trends Likely to Shape Results

This earnings season, investors will closely assess how companies are balancing persistent cost pressures with evolving consumer behavior. While inflation has moderated from its recent peaks, commodity costs remain elevated across several categories, including cocoa, edible oils, energy and transportation.



Geopolitical uncertainty and tariff-related costs continue to create volatility across global supply chains. Many companies have responded by strengthening sourcing strategies, improving manufacturing efficiency, optimizing product portfolios and intensifying productivity initiatives to protect profitability.



Another key theme is the industry's shift from relying primarily on pricing to generating more balanced growth through innovation, distribution expansion and volume recovery. Consumer demand has become increasingly value-oriented, prompting companies to emphasize affordable pack sizes, premium innovations with differentiated value propositions and greater exposure to fast-growing channels such as club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce.



At the same time, disciplined inventory management, operational improvements and targeted marketing investments are helping many consumer staple companies maintain healthy margins despite a challenging operating backdrop.

Finding Potential Earnings Winners

Pinpointing stocks that may outperform earnings expectations can be challenging, but the Zacks methodology helps streamline the selection process. Using the Zacks Stock Screener, we have identified several consumer staple stocks that appear favorably positioned to exceed the Zacks Consensus Estimate this earnings season.



Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), the chance of an earnings surprise is as high as 70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

3 Consumer Staples Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW enters the earnings season with improving momentum in North America, where customer wins, share gains and strong retention are supporting volumes. The company’s Focus to Win strategy is also yielding benefits through better plant execution, tighter capital discipline and cost savings that are running ahead of plan. Management raised the midpoint of its fiscal 2026 sales and adjusted EBITDA outlook, reflecting confidence in underlying execution.

Lamb Weston Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Lamb Weston price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lamb Weston Quote

International conditions remain challenging because of excess capacity, weak restaurant traffic and unfavorable mix, but ongoing production curtailments and cost actions should help protect profitability and keep Lamb Weston well-positioned. LW currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.56% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has risen by a penny to 61 cents in the past 30 days. Lamb Weston has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company appears well-positioned heading into earnings, supported by resilient global snacking demand, strong emerging-market growth and improving trends across several developed markets. MDLZ continues to invest in brand building, innovation and distribution expansion, with a particular emphasis on high-growth channels such as club, convenience and discount stores.

Mondelez International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Mondelez International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mondelez International, Inc. Quote

Momentum in chocolate, biscuits and candy, along with solid performance in India, Brazil, China and Southeast Asia, provides broad-based support for the top line. Cocoa-cost phasing remains a near-term earnings headwind, but management expects the pressure to ease sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 EPS has remained unchanged at 67 cents in the past 30 days. Mondelez has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD has an Earnings ESP of +0.65% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. CHD enters the earnings season with solid operating momentum, driven by volume-led organic growth, distribution gains and a steady pipeline of innovation. ARM & HAMMER, THERABREATH, HERO and other key brands continue to gain traction, while e-commerce now represents a meaningful share of consumer sales.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Church & Dwight Co., Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Quote

Productivity initiatives and portfolio improvements are supporting margin expansion and helping offset inflation and tariff-related costs. Although higher transportation, marketing and SG&A expenses may pressure near-term earnings, strong brand execution and broad-based distribution gains leave Church & Dwight well-placed. The consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 EPS has remained unchanged at 89 cents in the past 30 days. Church & Dwight has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.