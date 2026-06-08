3 Catalyst Mutual Funds to Consider for Portfolio Growth

Catalyst Capital Advisors was established in 2006 in New York and manages a portfolio of mutual and closed-end funds. The fund family offers alternative, fixed-income and equity funds that employ a range of investment strategies. The alternative funds employ strategies such as hedging and long-short equity. Catalyst’s fixed-income offerings invest across a broad spectrum of debt securities, including corporate bonds, government securities and other income-generating instruments. Catalyst also provides equity funds that invest in publicly traded companies spanning various sectors, market capitalizations and investment styles. The broad range of strategies provides exposure to different asset classes, and investment approaches within a single fund family make it a reliable investment option.



We have chosen three Catalyst mutual funds, Catalyst/MAP Global Balanced TRXAX, Catalyst/MAP Global Equity CAXIX and Catalyst Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity CLPAX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



Catalyst/MAP Global Balanced fund invests in a diversified mix of domestic and international, including emerging-market, equity and fixed-income securities.



James M. Tinucci has been the lead manager of TRXAX since Feb. 28, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like SPDR Gold MiniShares (4.6%), Microsoft Corp (3.9%) and Sanofi (2.5%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



TRXAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.6% and 5.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.22%. TRXAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Catalyst/MAP Global Equity fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies.



Kent L. White has been the lead manager of CAXIX since June 26, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like SPDR Gold MiniShares (4.8%), Cisco Systems, Inc. (4.1%) and Microsoft Corp (4%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



CAXIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.6% and 8.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.96%. CAXIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



Catalyst Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity fund invests most of its assets in equity securities included on the Nasdaq-100 Index.



Afshin Luke Rahbari has been the lead manager of CLPAX since Sept. 30, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Invesco QQQ Trust (43.2%), NVIDIA Corp (4.8%) and Apple Inc. (4.3%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



CLPAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.9% and 7.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.81%. CLPAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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