3 Cash-Rich Stocks to Steady Your Shaky Portfolio

Amid an overbought market and expectations of prolonged higher interest rates, cash-rich stocks have emerged as prudent investments. These firms generate substantial free cash flows, crucial for managing debt effectively across business cycles.

Holding a substantial amount of cash on a company’s balance sheet allows for flexibility. Whether that’s investing in AI for today or simply having the ability to weather any economic storm that may come, this cash is very valuable for certain investor types.

Many investors are focused on building a stable stream of returns. To do so, it’s important to focus on creating a lasting portfolio of enduring companies rather than seeking quick riches.

These three cash-rich stocks have robust liquidity metrics, including cash-to-debt and quick ratios. So, for those seeking investments with strong balance sheets and growth prospects long-term, here are the companies I think are important to focus on right now.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has remained a top choice for investors who seek innovation. In recent decades, the company has put forward a product line that remains unraveled in terms of consumer discretionary products.

Within the company’s core ecosystem, which includes the iPhone, iPad and Macs, the company’s services revenue has continued to grow. This high-margin segment of the business is what largely drives the company’s cash flow over time and is what many look to for true underlying growth, particularly when it comes to profitability.

Apple’s cash hoard is one of the biggest out there, and it’s why massive investors (such as Warren Buffett, more on him later) continue to hold this stock. The company has used this cash pile to reinvest into its core business and pay dividends to investors, something many investors clearly like to see.

In recent quarters, this cash has been funneled primarily toward various AI initiatives, which have been crucial for Apple’s sales growth. Recent revenue had peaked and started declining, with annual iPhone updates offering minimal changes. Users, known for delaying upgrades, awaited significant improvements. AI could catalyze revenue growth, marking the most significant iPhone innovation since 5G.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B)

It has been six decades since Warren Buffett bought Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B) when it was still a struggling textile company. Buffett closed the operations in 1985 and transformed it into a diversified holding company, now holding hundreds of billions of dollars in assets.

Apple is among the companies Buffett has chosen as portfolio staples. Companies like Apple, a host of insurers, railroads and other industrial and large-cap cash cows litter the investor’s portfolio. These companies spit off cash faster than the company knows what to do with the funds, leading to outperformance over the long term and overall portfolio stability.

So, it’s unsurprising that Berkshire continues to outperform from an earnings standpoint. In Q1 2024, Berkshire’s revenue reached $89.9 billion and operating profit reached $11.22 billion — surging 39%. Buffett highlighted its operating earnings and strong insurance underwriting and investment income. There are so many factors that make this stock a good long-term investment to hold. Buffett’s hand-picked team stands ready to take the reins when it is time, but for now, investors can rest easy knowing the companies in this portfolio are among the best in the world.

Meta Platforms (META)

Pivoting towards AI from the metaverse, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is now more focused on driving profitability and long-term growth via avenues investors agree with. Yes, the company’s Meta Quest headset is among the company’s core focal points right now. But Meta is now aiming to cater to varied consumer budgets amid economic pressures, potentially with the Quest 3S. That strategy contrasts Apple’s focus on affordability over advanced features in their headset approach.

Meta’s core social media empire continues to drive strong profitability and cash flow. This is a fact many investors clearly aren’t overlooking, with META stock seeing strong performance in recent weeks. The stock now trades near its all-time high, boosted by optimism over the company’s AI investments as well as its user engagement across all its platforms. Analysts noted that AI-driven algorithms were extending user app usage, per Bernstein.

Meta has excelled in messaging but faces doubts about sustained social media earnings growth. That said, analysts remain bullish, citing AI and augmented reality as key long-term drivers for this company. For those looking a decade or two out, Meta remains a top pick I think is deserving of its Buy rating right now.

