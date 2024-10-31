3 Car Brands With the Best Gas Mileage

There are many factors to consider when shopping for a new car, but fuel economy, along with safety and reliability, is usually at the top of the list for most consumers. Owning a vehicle with good gas mileage is a smart choice for the environment and your budget. With the cost of fuel fluctuating at high prices across the U.S., ditching a gas-guzzler for a cost-effective vehicle can have a less impactful impact on your expenses.

The more miles per gallon (mpg) you can get, the less you’ll spend on gas. That said, the mpg varies on the type of vehicle, but according to Autolist, buyers should aim for vehicles above 35 mpg.

Whether you’re in the market for a hybrid or a gas car, here are the three brands with the best gas mileage.

Toyota

Known for being reliable, durable and long-lasting, with many models hitting 250,000 miles or more, according to iSeeCars, Toyota has maintained a reputation as high quality. However, besides performing well and offering a range of great features, Toyota is the top fuel-efficient car brand, according to Rob Dillan, automotive expert and founder of EVhype.

“Toyota Prius offers up to 57 mpg combined, making it one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles available,” he said. “Toyota’s commitment to hybrid technology across models like the Corolla Hybrid (50 mpg) and Camry Hybrid (51 mpg) solidifies it as a top choice for fuel-conscious drivers.”

Toyota also has options with a high mpg for those who prefer a gas car.

The 2025 Corolla starts at $22,175 with 32 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway.

The 2025 Corolla Hatchback starts at $23,630 with 32 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway.

The 2024 Toyota Venza starts at $35,070 with 40 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway.

Honda

Honda is another car brand with an excellent record of reliability, low maintenance costs and lasting 250,000 miles or more, according to iSeeCars. Honda also has several models with great gas mileage.

“The Honda Insight EX with e-CVT achieves up to 55 city mpg and 49 highway mpg, competing closely with hybrid leaders,” Dillan explained. “Other models, like the Accord Hybrid (51 mpg), provide high efficiency across a range of options, making Honda a fuel-efficient choice.”

These brands lead in fuel efficiency with proven hybrid and high-mpg options, making them top choices for drivers focused on gas savings.

For gas cars with the best gas mileage, Honda offers the following:

The 2024 Honda Civic starts at $23,950 with 35 mpg combined.

The 2024 Honda Accord starts at $27,895 with up to 29 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway.

The 2025 Honda CR-V starts at $31,450 with 28 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway.

Hyundai

Hyundai is an affordable car brand that offers consumers well-designed, high-quality vehicles that are dependable. These vehicles also give people peace of mind with generous warranty options. Plus, several models have a good mpg.

“The 2022 Hyundai Loniq Hybrid delivers up to 59 mpg combined, one of the highest ratings for hybrids,” according to Dillan. “Hyundai’s lineup includes efficient models like the Elantra Hybrid (54 mpg), enhancing its reputation for fuel economy.”

Hyundai fuel-efficient gas car options include:

Hyundai Elantra, which starts at $22,775 with ​​28 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway.

The Hyundai Sonata starts at $26,650 with up to 28 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway.

Understanding the miles per gallon when car shopping can save you greatly over the vehicle’s lifetime and help the environment. While there are many car brands to choose from, according to Dillan, Toyota, Honda and Hyundai lead in fuel efficiency.

Editor’s note: Car details were sourced from Edmunds, Kelley Blue Book, CarFax.com or directly from the respective maker.

