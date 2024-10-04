3 BlackRock Mutual Funds That Stand Out as Must-Buy

BlackRock is an asset management company that offers a diverse range of mutual funds, such as equity funds that cover both U.S. and international markets. Their fixed-income funds focus on investing in bonds and multi-asset funds. BlackRock also emphasizes incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into their investment decisions.

Operating in 30 countries, with 70 offices globally, BlackRock combines global reach with local expertise. This setup allows the firm to manage assets for clients across various regions, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Africa. Overall, BlackRock mutual funds present a solid choice for investment.

We have chosen three BlackRock mutual funds — BlackRock Large Cap Focus Value Fund MDBAX,BlackRock Tactical Opportunities Inv PCBAX and BlackRock Mid-Cap Value Fund MDRFX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

BlackRock Large Cap Focus Value Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in large-cap equity securities and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics to such securities. MDBAX advisors primarily choose to invest in equity securities of undervalued companies.

Tony DeSpirito has been the lead manager of MDBAX since Nov. 15, 2019. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Citi Group (3.9%), Wells Fargo (3.8%) and Medtronic plc (2.9%) as of March 31, 2024.

MDBAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 8.7% and 11.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.79%. MDBAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

BlackRock Tactical Opportunities Inv seeks long-term capital appreciation by using a macro asset allocation strategy, investing different percentages of its portfolio in global stocks, bonds, money market instruments, cash and foreign currencies. PCBAX advisor may choose to invest in common stocks, preferred stocks and depositary receipts.

Philip J. Green has been the lead manager of PCBAX since Dec. 31, 2006. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Microsoft (3.6%), Apple (2.8%) and NVIDIA Corp (2.4%) as of April 30, 2024.

PCBAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 5.3% and 5.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.06%. PCBAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of mid-cap companies. MDRFX advisors prefer to invest in dividend-paying securities.

Antonio DeSpirito has been the lead manager of MDRFX since June 11, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Leidos (2.5%), The Kraft Heinz Co (2.5%) and First Citizens Bancshares (2.4%) as of April 30, 2024.

MDRFX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 7.3% and 12.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.99%. MDRFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

