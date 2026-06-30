3 Best Touchstone Mutual Funds to Add to Your Watchlist

Touchstone Investments, founded in 1994, is an asset management company that offers a diverse array of actively managed mutual funds and other investment products through a sub-advisory structure. This means that Touchstone serves as a platform, and the individual portfolios are managed on an advisory basis by several leading specialized institutional asset managers.

The Touchstone mutual fund portfolio includes actively managed equity, fixed-income, and multi-asset funds that invest in both U.S. and international markets, including growth-, value-, and dividend-oriented equity strategies, as well as various types of bond funds. All of the funds in the Touchstone portfolio are managed by institutional asset managers who have been selected through Touchstone’s rigorous due diligence process. The managers are evaluated on several factors, like organizational stability, investment talent, investment process discipline, back-office infrastructure, and long-term track record. These factors make it a good investment choice.

We have chosen three Touchstone mutual funds, Touchstone Dynamic Large Cap Growth TGVYX, Touchstone Mid Cap Value TCVAX, and Touchstone Small Company SIGWX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Touchstone Dynamic Large Cap Growth fund invests mainly in U.S. growth stocks with strong earnings potential, spanning companies of all sizes, and follows a non-diversified strategy.

Daniel Arche has been the lead manager of TGVYX since May 9, 2025. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (14.9%), Apple Inc. (10%) and Microsoft Corp (8.6%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

TGVYX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 26.1% and 14.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.75%. TGVYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Touchstone Mid Cap Valuefund invests its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of medium-capitalization companies; for purposes of the fund, a medium-capitalization company has a market capitalization within the range represented in the Russell Midcap Value Index at the time of purchase, and the size of the companies in the index will change with market conditions.

R. Todd Vingers has been the lead manager of TCVAX since Oct. 10, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Keysight Technologies, Inc. (3.6%), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (3.4%) and Regal Rexnord Corp (2.8%) as of March 31, 2026.

TCVAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.6% and 6.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.22%. TCVAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Touchstone Small Company fund seeks growth of capital by investing mainly in common stocks of small and medium-sized companies that advisors believe have attractive growth potential and are attractively valued.

Jason Ronovech has been the lead manager of SIGWX since March 30, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Haemonetics Corp (3%), Progyny, Inc. (2.5%) and Option Care Health Inc. (2.4%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

SIGWX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.9% and 6.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.89%. SIGWX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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