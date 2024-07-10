3 of the Best Stock Buybacks So Far in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

An article from MarketBeat about recent stock buybacks and share repurchase plans by large-cap companies such as Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) got me thinking about the best stock buybacks of 2024.

According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, there were $236.8 billion in stock buybacks for S&P 500 companies in 2024’s first quarter, up 8.1% from Q4 2023, and 9.9% from Q1 2023.

Of the hundreds of companies in the index, 352 reported at least $5 million in share repurchases during the first quarter, down from 358 in Q1 2023. The top 20 S&P 500 companies accounting for 50.9% of Q1 2024 buybacks. Overall, the average share repurchase expenditure in the quarter increased by 8% year-over-year.

My intuition tells me I will find my top three 2024 stock buybacks from these 20 companies. Call it a hunch.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Source: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) repurchased $6.1 billion of its stock in the first quarter, 1.49x its buybacks in Q1 2023. Its return on its investment so far is 9.8%, based on the bank paying an average price per share of $53.80.

In the final month of the first quarter in March, the bank repurchased 49.76 million of its shares at an average price of $56.80. The bank’s remaining share repurchase authorization at the end of the first quarter was $20.72 billion. If it keeps up the pace of the first quarter, it will take another 3 to 4 quarters to complete the current buyback plan.

Over the past 12 months through March, it bought back $13.84 billion of its stock, 3.4x the amount in the previous 12 months. It’s a big sign the bank has recovered from the issues plaguing it for the past few years.

WFC stock is a buy.

Cigna Group (CI)

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) repurchased $4.02 billion of its stock in the first quarter, 4.2x more than its buybacks in Q1 2023. Its return on its investment so far is -3.3% based on an average price per share of $336.63. However, as part of an accelerated share repurchase plan (ASR), it has $640 million in share repurchases to close in the second quarter as part of the $4.02 billion, providing a better average price.

Over the past 12 months through March, it bought back $5.34 billion of its stock, 26% less than the amount in the previous 12 months. Over the past 10 years, it’s bought back $32.56 billion of its stock, about 0.5% of the $6.91 trillion repurchased by S&P 500 companies over the same time period. In Q1 2024, it was 1.7%, or about three times its 10-year percentage.

Over the next five years, Cigna expects to generate approximately $60 billion in cash flow. It will use 60-65% of that for strategic M&A, debt repayment and share repurchases. Dividends will account for 15% of cash flow and capital expenditures the remaining 20-25%.

As of May 1, it had $7.3 billion remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) repurchased $3.07 billion of its stock in the first quarter, 54% more than its buybacks in Q1 2023. Its return on its investment so far is -3.7% based on an average price per share of $505.46.

As I recently wrote about the country’s largest health insurer, 2024 hasn’t been easy, as the company’s Change Healthcare subsidiary suffered a cyberattack in February that cost UNH close to a billion dollars in the first quarter alone. Its shares dropped considerably on the news.

However, long term, it’s an excellent business to own, so the share repurchases will ultimately generate a significant return on investment.

Over the past 12 months through March, it bought back $9.07 billion of its stock, 1.4x the amount in the previous 12 months. Over the past 10 years, it’s bought back $44.4 billion of its stock, about 0.7% of the $6.91 trillion repurchased by S&P 500 companies over the past decade. In Q1 2024, it was 2.5%, or about three times its 10-year percentage.

