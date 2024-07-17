3 Best Ken Fisher Stocks to Buy in July

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ken Fisher stocks will always remain relevant for anyone aiming to hit it big in the investing world.

Maverick investor Ken Fisher comes from investing royalty. He embraces a long-term, buy-and-hold strategy that has paid many dividends for his firm and its investors. His hugely successful Fisher Asset Management firm manages a well-diversified portfolio of 930 stocks valued upwards of $214.11 billion.

Moreover, Fisher has made a name for himself by making several accurate market calls, often contrary to Wall Street’s punditry. Given the current market conditions, taking a cue from his investment philosophy could prove incredibly fruitful. His approach offers a solid foundation for those looking to build sustainable wealth in today’s unpredictable markets.

That said, here are three standout Ken Fisher stocks, offering tremendous long-term upside potential. These stocks feature robust businesses with solid moats and flaunt a stellar history of outperforming the market.

Amazon (AMZN)

eCommerce giant, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been on a tear over the past 12 months. AMZN stock has surged upwards of 28% year-to-date, and more than 48% last year. Its fine form is fueled by multiple growth catalysts, particularly in AI, which virtually guarantee Amazon’s upward ascent. Consequently, Fisher raised his stake in AMZN stock in Q1, by almost 2%, now constituting 3.9% of his entire portfolio

On a fundamental level, the company remains as strong as ever, having beaten top-and-bottom-line estimates in the past five consecutive quarters. In the first-quarter (Q1), revenues surged by 13% year-over-year (YOY) to $143.3 billion, with robust performances in both North America and international markets.

A particular standout for the firm was its cloud computing division in Amazon Web Services (AWS), propelled by surging AI payloads. Revenues from AWS jumped 17% year over year and 4% sequentially. This superb expansion is a testament to AWS’s growing dominance in the high-demand AI space. Apart from that, Amazon reported healthy gains across multiple segments, including streaming, groceries, and advertising. Therefore, it’s tough to bet against Amazon’s multi-faceted growth strategy, which remains as compelling as its ever been.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Tech behemoth Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is arguably the biggest beneficiary of the AI revolution, gaining more than 35% last year. However, given recent analyst estimates and internal forecasts, it seems it’s just getting started.

According to a recent Morgan Stanley report, MSFT expects to spend a whopping $63 billion in capital expenditures by FY2025, roughly double last year’s outlay. These numbers underscore MSFT’s commitment to furthering its dominance in the AI realm.

Moreover, the potential results of MSFT’s strategic investments are striking, to say the least. For FY2027, estimates suggest revenue from generative AI and Copilot products could surge to nearly $38 billion, a sevenfold increase from last year. Also, Azure, which continues to narrow the gap between AWS, could add an additional $83 billion annually by the same year.

Hence, MSFT remains well-equipped to continue its legacy of creating long-term wealth for its investors. No wonder Fisher loaded up on MSFT stock in Q1, increasing his stake by 2.1%, now constituting 5.5% of his entire portfolio.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is a leading big-box retailer that continues to attract customers by offering them competitive prices on a variety of goods and services. The retail giant has efficiently navigated multiple economic cycles, outperforming its peers despite the inflationary pressures over the past year. Moreover, it continues to stay ahead in the retail game, as shown by its superb adaptation to eCommerce and AI technologies.

Financially, Walmart remains a beacon of stability, having raised its dividend payouts for 50 consecutive years, yielding more than 1.2%. In Q1 FY2025, the firm reported a 6% YOY jump in sales, marked by major contributions from global eCommerce and advertising sales, which rose by 21% and 24%, respectively. Adjusted EPS also saw a remarkable 22.4% YOY increase.

Its superior results didn’t go unnoticed, with Fisher increasing his stake in WMT by an eye-catching 51%, underscoring its positioning in the retail space.

