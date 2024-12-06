3 Best ETFs to Buy Now, 12/06/2024, According to Fund Flows

Fund flows are crucial when determining the best exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to invest in. Using this metric, let’s look at the three best ETFs to buy now.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fund flows reveal the net movement of money into or out of an ETF over a specified time frame, providing insights into investor sentiment and broader market trends. They can be calculated by looking at the creation and redemption of ETF shares.

When investors purchase ETF shares, new shares are created, leading to inflows and increasing the fund’s assets under management (AUM). Conversely, when shares are redeemed due to investor sales, outflows occur, reducing the AUM. The net fund flow provides a clear snapshot of the balance between shares created and redeemed, offering valuable insights into the ETF’s popularity and performance.

With that in mind, let’s explore the top three ETFs based on fund flows, as identified using the TipRanks ETF Screener.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE)

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an actively managed ETF of small- and mid- cap U.S. stocks and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). This ETF has gained by more than 25% over the past year. The fund has $1.6 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) and has seen fund flows of $8.2 million.

Overall, analysts are cautiously optimistic about JMEE, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 440 Buys, 150 Holds and eight Sells. The average JMEE price target of $71.05 implies an upside potential of 9% from current levels.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF)

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) that provides investors exposure to a narrow basket of U.S. stocks. This ETF has gained by more than 35% over the past year. The fund has $1.1 billion in AUM and has seen fund flows of $5.2 million.

Overall, analysts are cautiously optimistic about JPEF, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 37 Buys and four Holds. The average JPEF price target of $75.64 implies an upside potential of 8.4% from current levels.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO)

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) ETF offers investors exposure to undervalued U.S. small-cap stocks with strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) attributes. This ETF has gained by more than 20% over the past year. The fund has $1.6 billion in AUM and has seen fund flows of $1.7 million.

Overall, analysts are cautiously optimistic about BSVO, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 286 Buys, 307 Holds and 15 Sells. The average BSVO price target of $26.43 implies an upside potential of 12.6% from current levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.