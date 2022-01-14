3 Best Dividend Stocks for 2022

This week, the consumer price index (CPI), which is a gauge to measure the inflation rate of various goods, increased 7% year over year (YOY) in December. This is the largest CPI inflation rate since 1982, and the report has markets digesting the data. With inflation concerns, many investors are looking toward dividend stocks for 2022 performance. Jeremy Siegel, a professor of finance at Wharton, appeared on CNBC Jan. 12 and told viewers to buy dividend stocks and sell growth and tech stocks. Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chair, is calling inflation a severe threat and says the central bank is making preparations to increase rates and reduce asset holdings.

So what are the best stocks to invest in for 2022? Should investors buy the dip on the best growth stocks for the next 10 years or focus on dividend stocks? I believe in a diversified portfolio holding both types of stocks. Today, I am bringing you three of my best dividend growth stocks for 2022 and beyond. I build my growth stock portfolio using buckets, which includes dividend stocks for diversification and compound interest. The focus of today's video is dividend growth stocks for the FIRED (financial independence retire early with dividends) strategy.

The first stock covered in the video is John Deere (NYSE: DE). Earlier this month, the John Deere autonomous tractor was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show. That's right, a fully autonomous tractor ready for large-scale production. In June 2021, I discussed how John Deere could be the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) of farming. Although it's a hyperbolic statement, it seems that the possibility is slowly coming to fruition, and farmers will be able to purchase autonomous tractors later this year.

For more info, and to see the other two dividend stock picks, please watch the below video. Don't forget to subscribe and comment. Thanks for watching!

*Stock prices used in the below video were from the trading day of Jan. 13, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2022.

Eric Cuka owns Deere & Company and Tesla. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.