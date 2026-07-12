The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2026

Key Points

The Marzetti Company combines a 63-year dividend growth streak with a smart licensing strategy that supports steady long-term income.

Reynolds Consumer Products offers a roughly 4% dividend backed by everyday household essentials, though commodity costs may limit its growth.

Energizer Holdings has the highest yield of the three, but those payouts come with higher debt and operating risks.

10 stocks we like better than Energizer ›

The obvious dividend names in consumer goods -- the colas, the ketchups, the toothpaste giants -- are picked over, written about endlessly, and their stocks are priced accordingly. I'd rather look one shelf down, at the companies doing the work without the crowd standing on top of them.

These companies pay good dividends, too; after all, a dividend isn't just a number. It's a promise a company keeps quarter after quarter, and the ones that keep that promise the longest usually have durable businesses behind their payouts. Here are three consumer goods dividend payers worth a look for the back half of 2026, each offering a different flavor of income.

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1. The Marzetti Company: A Dividend King hiding behind a new name

You may still know this one as Lancaster Colony. In July 2025, it renamed itself The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ: MZTI) after its flagship dressings brand, and I suspect a lot of investors haven't caught up to the new ticker yet. What hasn't changed is the streak: 63 straight years of raising its dividend. Only a dozen other U.S. companies have streaks that long or longer. That also makes it a Dividend King -- a title reserved for those companies that have boosted their dividend payouts annually for at least 50 consecutive years. Streaks like that don't happen by accident. They reflect a business that generates cash reliably through good times and bad.

The more interesting story is how Marzetti grows. It has become the intermediary between restaurant chains and your grocery cart, licensing Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls (now in roughly 4,000 Walmart stores), Chick-fil-A sauces, and Olive Garden dressings for the retail shelf. Borrowing other brands' fame is a capital-light way to grow, meaning Marzetti doesn't have to spend heavily building demand that it can rent instead.

2. Reynolds Consumer Products: The boring aisle that pays around 4%

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ: REYN) makes foil and trash bags (Reynolds Wrap and Hefty) -- the kind of products people toss in their carts almost without thinking. That autopilot demand is exactly what supports a forward dividend yield that recently sat above 4%, comfortably higher than the broader market average. The company keeps its brands playful in small ways, even rolling out heart-embossed aluminum foil this spring, but the real appeal is habit, not novelty.

There's a risk worth naming plainly. Reynolds Wrap is made from aluminum, so metal prices and tariffs can pinch its margins in ways management can't control, and revenue has been running roughly flat. This is an income-first, growth-second holding, which is fine, as long as you buy it for the yield rather than expecting the share price to sprint higher.

3. Energizer Holdings: More than the bunny

Most people file Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) under batteries and move on. The part I find most underappreciated is its auto-care arm, with brands including Armor All, STP, and A/C Pro. Together with the battery business, those lines generate enough cash to fund a dividend that yields well north of 5% at the current share price.

That headline yield comes with the most risk, too. Energizer carries meaningful debt, and both batteries and car-care products face rising input costs and cheaper store-brand competition. A high-yielding dividend is only as valuable as a company's ability to keep paying it, so I'd treat this as the spicier pick rather than the anchor of an income-focused portfolio.

Aqua Capital, Energizer's largest outside shareholder with a roughly 10% stake, bought another 40,000 shares recently for about $844,000. That extends a steady buying streak that has added more than 314,000 shares since late May despite the company's sluggish sales. This is a solid sign for the company.

Think of these three stocks as a ladder, not a contest. Marzetti offers the safest, slowest-growing income and an enviable streak of payout raises. Reynolds sits in the middle with a dependable yield in the mid-single-digit percentages, supported by a business that's tied to people's everyday habits. Energizer offers the highest payout and, fittingly, the highest risk. Rather than chasing the biggest number, make your pick based on your risk tolerance.

With dividends, the durability of the payout almost always matters more than its size.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.