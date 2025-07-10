3 Apple Devices You Can Flip for a Profit

There is such a thing as easy money. Flipping Apple products can be a simple way to earn an honest living — and it’s legal.

Discover More: 6 Disney Collectibles You Can Flip for a Profit

For You: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Under the terms of the first sale doctrine, individuals who knowingly buy a copyrighted work from the owner have the right to sell the item. Keep reading to find out which Apple products can be flipped for a profit and how to make serious cash doing it.

iPhone

Facebook Marketplace is one of the best places to get a good deal on used iPhones, explained YouTube user Kristian Kumric. However, these deals go fast, so he said you need to message the seller quickly and secure the deal before someone else beats you to it.

In the video, he chronicled his journey to purchase an iPhone 11 for $110. By later that day, the phone had sold for $182 in order earnings on eBay — profits after all taxes and fees were taken out — he said.

He noted that he’s been on eBay for awhile, so his phones tend to sell quickly. For new sellers, he said you’ll likely make a sale about every three days, until you become more established with about 10 sales.

Trending Now: 6 Popular Collectibles That Have Skyrocketed in Value

Of course, it’s important to make sure the iPhones you purchase aren’t blacklisted. You can do this by meeting in the phone network store the phone is under or using a free IMEI checker, wrote Medium user Jed Mahrle.

Some iPhones will also require repairs, which will need to be factored into the sale price, Mahrle wrote. If you have the skills, you can purchase an iPhone repair kit and do the repairs yourself, otherwise you’ll need to take it to a repair shop.

iPad

Scouring online marketplaces is also a good place to find used iPads. YouTuber and iPad flipper Financial Max posted a video explaining how he purchased a third generation iPad Pro — 64 GB model — for approximately $32 and sold it for a $125 profit.

The iPad came in its original box and had some scratches, but all components worked well, so he considered it an amazing deal.

If you opt to buy a scratched iPad, you may be able to remove the scratches by applying a few coats of straight, non-abrasive liquid car wax or a few coats of non-abrasive auto paste wax with a non-abrasive cloth, according to user MichelPM in the Apple Community. Just don’t use these waxes on the edges of the iPad or the home button.

Of course, you may run into an issue where the screen is broken. In this case, you can purchase an iPad Screen Replacement Kit on Amazon for $23.99 or take it to a repair shop, if you don’t have these skills.

MacBooks

Another Facebook Marketplace buyer, YouTube user NSNick purchases MacBooks to resell on the social media site. He searches for good deals on a daily basis to keep his business moving.

In the video, he bought a used MacBook Air M2 with an Apple mouse for $650. The next day, he sold the laptop for $820 and the mouse for $45 a few days later.

In the video, NSNick purchased laptops that didn’t require repairs. Of course, some will be offered for sale that do require repairs, but proceed with caution before purchasing.

If the MacBook just has scratches, you might be able to remove using the same method as with an iPad — noted above. However, if the screen needs repaired, even a DIY kit is a costly $178.88 on Amazon, with a repair shop likely charging much more.

Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Jul. 9, 2025. Prices and availability may vary by location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Apple Devices You Can Flip for a Profit

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.