3 AMG Mutual Funds for Remarkable Returns

AMG, founded in 1993, follows a partnership approach. This approach offers guidance, business development support, operational assistance, and financial backing while preserving Affiliates' autonomy. AMG fosters growth through exposure to diverse markets and strategic investments, with a broad range of more than 500 investment strategies spanning different asset classes. AMG is backed by a leadership team dedicated to governance and a strong global presence in financial hubs such as Boston, Stamford, West Palm Beach, London, Tokyo, Sydney and Dubai. All these factors make AMG a dependable option for investments.

Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three AMG mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

AMG River Road Mid Cap Value CHTTX fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. CHTTX advisors choose mid-cap companies as those whose market values, when acquired, fit within the range of the Russell Midcap Index.

Daniel R. Johnson has been the lead manager of CHTTX since Mar 18, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like LKQ Corp (4.2%), BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (3.8%) and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (3.2%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

CHTTX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.3% and 11.1%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 1.10%. CHTTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

AMG River Road Large Cap Value FQUAX invests the majority of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of large-cap companies. FQUAX advisors also invest in common stock, foreign securities and real estate investment trusts.

Jeffrey W. Thibault has been the lead manager of FQUAX since Feb 26, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (8%), Nestlé S.A. (7%), and CRH plc (6.8%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

FQUAX 's 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.1% and 9.9%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 0.95%. FQUAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

AMG Montrusco Bolton Large Cap Growth Fund MCGFX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in common stocks and convertible securities. MCGFX advisors use a bottom-up approach to stock selection and seek high-quality, well-established large-cap companies that have a strong history of earnings growth, a sustainable competitive advantage and the potential to outperform during market downturns.

Robert Hiscock has been the lead manager of MCGFX since Feb 29, 2024. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (9.6%), Microsoft Corp (9.6%) and Apple Inc. (8.5%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

MCGFX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.7% and 15.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.92%. MCGFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

