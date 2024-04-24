3 AI Penny Stocks With Massive Growth Potential: April Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Artificial intelligence is a big business and it will likely get bigger, possibly boding well for AI penny stocks. While extremely speculative, these ideas present enormous upside potential. They could be ideal for those who can stomach extreme volatility.

Now, let me just be straightforward. AI penny stocks are akin to knife fights. When you take Krav Maga lessons, your instructor will tell you to avoid confrontations involving knives, if possible. That’s because chances are, you’ll get cut, even if you successfully defend yourself.

It’s the same thing when you tackle penny stocks of any nature. Out of 10 ideas, maybe two of them will do well. The idea is to cut your losses on the eight bad ones and ride out the two winners to their full potential.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. If you’re still up for the challenge, these are the AI penny stocks to consider.

Rekor Systems (REKR)

Source: Al Serov / Shutterstock.com

Falling under the infrastructure software category, Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) presents an intriguing case for AI penny stocks. Per its public profile, Rekor provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety and urban mobility markets in the U.S. and internationally. The company’s main business includes Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform.

To be upfront, REKR is a tale of two cities. On one hand, REKR lost more than 41% of equity value. But on the other hand, it’s up 84% over the past 52 weeks. The takeaway? While Rekor is wildly volatile and unpredictable, it carries the potential for significant returns. Also, the technical speculation is that if shares – which are currently priced under $2 – could reach beyond $4, they can repeat the performance.

Undergirding this speculative hypothesis is the set of analysts’ projections. For the current fiscal year, experts are calling for revenue of $66.07 million. That’s up a staggering 89.1% from last year’s tally of $34.93 million. In the following year, sales could jump to $88.74 million, implying a 34.3% gain over projected 2024 revenue.

Inuvo (INUV)

Source: shutterstock.com/everything possible

A literal example among AI penny stocks, Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) presents extraordinary risks. At the same time, the communication services firm – which specializes in digital advertising – offers a compelling narrative. Per its corporate profile, the company sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Notably, Inuvo’s platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real-time.

Included in the company’s products and services is IntentKey, an AI-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences which can serve multiple creative formats. With companies competing for discretionary consumer dollars that are vulnerable to diminishment due to broader challenges, INUV is relevant.

For the current fiscal year, experts believe that revenue could clock in at $94.54 million. That’s up nearly 28% from last year’s haul of $73.91 million. For the following year, Inuvo could potentially generate sales of $113.43 million. If so, we’re talking 20% up from projected 2024 revenue. If you have the patience, INUV could be one of the AI penny stocks to buy.

Predictive Oncology (POAI)

Source: Shutterstock

Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) specializes in medical instruments and supplies. It operates as a science-driven company focused on drug discovery in the oncology space. Per its corporate profile, Predictive has the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process. It accomplishes this task through the pairing of AI with a biobank of approximately 150,000 tumor samples.

I want to be upfront – I need to be upfront. POAI stock is extremely risky. Since the start of the year, shares lost more than 63% of equity value. Frankly, I hesitated to bring this idea to the table simply because it’s very difficult to say where this will go. Generally, securities that lose this much value will lose even more. That said, the integration of AI with drug discovery is an enticing narrative.

Last year, the company posted revenue of $1.78 million, up from the prior year’s tally of $1.5 million. Fundamentally, the idea here isn’t so much about the financials but rather the forward storyline. The AI in drug discovery market could expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.2%, which makes POAI stock blue-sky speculation.

Penny Stocks

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 AI Penny Stocks With Massive Growth Potential: April Edition appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.