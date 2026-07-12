3 AI Infrastructure Stocks That Could Double by 2027

Key Points

With revenue growth near triple-digit percentage levels, it is hard to count out Nvidia despite its growth since 2022.

CoreWeave's price-to-sales ratio of 7 appears extremely low when considering its revenue growth and massive backlog.

Meta continues to grow rapidly, even though digital advertising remains its primary revenue source.

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Investors have increasingly focused on the AI infrastructure market. This part of the tech industry has grown rapidly as companies scramble to meet the insatiable demand for this technology.

Despite that interest, a doubling of the stock price by 2027 may seem aggressive with the new year less than six months away. However, some AI stocks have not yet realized their growth potential, increasing the chance that these three companies could double their stock prices by 2027.

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Nvidia

In today's environment, it is difficult to bet against the dominant AI accelerator company, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Even though AMD and other chip companies are moving into this market, Nvidia's market lead gives it an edge that competitors have no obvious way to supplant.

Nvidia stock is up by around 1,700% from its 2022 low, and at a $5.1 trillion market cap, investors may feel concerned about the returns it can produce when no company has yet reached a $6 trillion market cap.

Nonetheless, it trades at a P/E ratio of 31, which is actually less than the S&P 500 average of 32. This has occurred as Nvidia's revenue grew by 85% yearly in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (ended April 26). When also considering the 211% profit increase for the same period, the earnings multiple would arguably appear low even if Nvidia's stock price were to double.

Admittedly, investors will have to become more comfortable with record market caps for Nvidia to double from current levels. Still, it continues to produce the revenue and profit growth necessary to take the stock price higher, and the current valuation leaves Nvidia positioned to rise if investor optimism returns.

CoreWeave

As one of the leading neocloud companies, CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has drawn increased attention.

Amid the potential for massive stock gains, huge losses and rapidly rising debt levels have soured some investors on this company. Indeed, if the investment thesis breaks, the stock will probably face considerable pressure. Consequently, it is down 50% from its all-time high and sells at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of about 7.

However, that low sales multiple prices the stock for a huge rebound should demand forecasts come to pass, and the growth thesis seems to remain intact.

In the first quarter of 2026, revenue grew by 112% as it scrambled to meet a backlog that has risen to over $99 billion. Moreover, CoreWeave has Nvidia as an investor and a partner. That gives the company capital and access to Nvidia's latest technology, giving CoreWeave a competitive advantage.

Hence, despite significant risks, CoreWeave's growth and low P/E ratio set it up for a rebound if it can reduce uncertainty. When also considering that a doubling of the stock price takes it to a price it has already reached, a CoreWeave rebound is well within the realm of possibility.

Meta Platforms

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is in the process of transitioning into more of an AI-oriented enterprise. The company pledged to spend between $125 billion and $145 billion in capital expenditures (capex), most of which will probably go to building more AI infrastructure.

Additionally, the company announced that it is entering the neocloud business, making it a competitor to CoreWeave. Its $81 billion in liquidity and $46 billion in free cash flow over the trailing 12 months mean the social media giant can probably afford this investment.

The unique data from its social media sites also likely means Meta can train models in ways that its peers cannot replicate, giving it a competitive advantage in AI.

Still, despite the 33% increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2026 and a 61% rise in net income, doubts about its capital spending appear to have left it with a P/E ratio of just 24.

Indeed, the 26% forecasted revenue increase for 2026 is a slowdown from Q1. Nonetheless, that would put downward pressure on an already low P/E ratio if the stock price stayed the same. Moreover, if Meta's AI inspired more confidence, its current valuation indicates the stock price could double without making Meta an expensive stock.

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Will Healy has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and CoreWeave. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.