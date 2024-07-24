3 Agriculture Stocks to Buy With Millionaire-Maker Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

One of the biggest challenges the world faces for the coming decades is rising food insecurity. There are multiple reasons that have contributed to rising food insecurity. These include geopolitical tensions, uncertain weather conditions, and continued decline in land under agricultural production.

The challenges present opportunities and agriculture stocks can be massive wealth creators in the long term. This column focuses on three attractive agricultural names to buy that have multibagger returns potential.

Talking about the numbers, it’s estimated that an annual investment of $265 billion is needed to achieve goals related to poverty and hunger. Of this, $140 billion investment “must focus on agriculture.” It’s worth noting that “agricultural investment is 2.5–3 times more effective in increasing the income of the poor than is non-agricultural investment.” Clearly, there is a strong case for big investments in the agriculture sector.

Let’s talk about the reasons that make these agricultural stocks worth considering.

Corteva (CTVA)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is a pure-play agriculture company operates in the seeds and crops protection business. After remaining sideways for the last 12 months, CTVA stock looks attractive from a long-term investment perspective. The agriculture stock also offers a dividend yield of 1.17%.

For Q1 2024, Corteva reported organic revenue growth of 5% in the seed business to $2.8 billion with an operating EBITDA of $748 billion. However, revenue from the crop protection business declined by 21% to $1.7 billion. The sharp de-growth was due to residual inventory imbalances. However, the company expects to return to growth in the second half of 2024.

From a long-term perspective, the following point is important to note. Corteva reported sales growth (seed business) of 11% on a year-on-year basis from North America to $1.3 billion. However, for Latin America and Asia Pacific combined, the total revenue was $360 million. Therefore, there is ample scope for growth in emerging markets. This holds true even for the crop protection business.

Bunge (BG)

Source: JHVEPhoto/ShutterStock.com

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is another agriculture stock that has remained sideways in the last 12 months. Considering a forward P/E of 11.9, I believe that BG stock is attractively valued for fresh exposure. The diversified agriculture company also provides a healthy dividend yield of 2.41%.

An important catalyst for Bunge is the impending merger with Viterra. The company announced the merger in June 2023 and is still pending European approval. Once the merger is completed, Bunge would be positioned as a leading pure-play agriculture solutions company.

Currently, Bunge has a leading position in the global oilseeds progressing business. On the other hand, Viterra is a leading agricultural supply chain company. It’s worth noting that pro-forma discretionary cash flows for the combined entity is at $3.2 billion. Healthy cash flows will ensure that dividends sustain and the company can maintain investment grade rating.

Adecoagro (AGRO)

Source: Shutterstock

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) has been largely sideways in the last 12 months. Valuations look attractive at a forward P/E of 5.6. I would bet on 100% returns from AGRO stock in the next 24 months. Of course, the potential for upside is beyond this target. I must add that AGRO stock also offers a robust dividend yield of 3.52%.

The first point to note is that Adecoagro commands a current market valuation of $990 million. As of September 2023, the company’s land assets were valued at $745 million. This provides some insight on the undervaluation with the company’s assets delivering healthy EBITDA and cash flows.

For Q1 2024, Adecoagro reported gross sales of $253.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $90.1 million. The EBITDA margin was healthy at 36%. It’s worth noting that the company’s operations are well diversified with business segments including sugar, ethanol, dairy, rice, and other crops. With potential increase in land under cultivation coupled with upside in price of agricultural commodities, Adecoagro is positioned for growth.

