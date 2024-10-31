News & Insights

2CRSi SA Surpasses Revenue Targets and Returns to Profitability

October 31, 2024 — 05:33 pm EDT

2CRSI SA (FR:AL2SI) has released an update.

2CRSi SA reported a significant revenue surge for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, with their earnings reaching €223 million, far surpassing their revised targets. The company also achieved a return to profitability, with an EBITDA of €6.4 million, attributed to increased activity and effective cost management. This impressive performance highlights 2CRSi’s growth and operational efficiency in the high-performance server market.

