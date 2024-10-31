2CRSi SA Surpasses Revenue Targets and Returns to Profitability

2CRSI SA (FR:AL2SI) has released an update.

2CRSi SA reported a significant revenue surge for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, with their earnings reaching €223 million, far surpassing their revised targets. The company also achieved a return to profitability, with an EBITDA of €6.4 million, attributed to increased activity and effective cost management. This impressive performance highlights 2CRSi’s growth and operational efficiency in the high-performance server market.

For further insights into FR:AL2SI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.