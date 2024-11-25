29Metals Uncovers High-Grade Copper at Golden Grove

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Ltd. has announced promising drilling results at its Golden Grove site, revealing high-grade copper intercepts that could significantly bolster future production. The Europa mineralized zone, situated below existing resources, remains open for further exploration, presenting a substantial growth opportunity. This discovery enhances the potential for extending mine life and increasing copper output.

