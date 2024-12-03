News & Insights

29Metals Initiates $180 Million Equity Raising

December 03, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Ltd. has announced a $180 million equity raising through a fully underwritten institutional placement and an accelerated pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer. This financial maneuver is part of their debt refinancing strategy, aiming to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and support its future growth initiatives. Investors are encouraged to consider the potential risks and opportunities associated with participating in this offer.

