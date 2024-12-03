29Metals Announces Capital Raising Through Share Entitlement Offer

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Ltd. has announced a capital raising initiative through a pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer, aiming to issue new shares to existing shareholders and institutional investors. This move is structured to maintain shareholder control, with major shareholders like EMR Capital and AustralianSuper expected to hold significant stakes post-offer. The capital raising aims to strengthen 29Metals’ financial position without altering its current control dynamics.

