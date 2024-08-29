Retirement isn’t a time when most people expect to be wealthy, as many people are relying on a lower income than they had during their working years. However, depending on a number of factors, some people find themselves better off in retirement than others. And this varies from state to state.

To find the 25 states with the richest retirees, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states for key factors, such as median household income, mean household Social Security income, and total population of people ages 65 and over.

It’s worth noting that while these are the states with the richest retirees, their incomes are by no means what you might consider wealthy — but they’re enough for a comfortable retirement.

Read on to find out which states find retirees enjoying their retirement with plenty of funds to pad the way.

South Carolina

Median income of 65-plus households: $50,287

$50,287 Average Social Security income: $22,938

$22,938 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 19.09%

Iowa

Median income of 65-plus households : $52,006

$52,006 Average Social Security income: $22,839

$22,839 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.40%

Michigan

Median income of 65-plus households : $51,010

$51,010 Average Social Security income: $23,068

$23,068 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.71%

Wisconsin

Median income of 65-plus households : $50,167

$50,167 Average Social Security income: $23,279

$23,279 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.71%

Kansas

Median income of 65-plus households : $52,203

$52,203 Average Social Security income: $23,207

$23,207 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 17.24%

New York

Median income of 65-plus households : $55,878

$55,878 Average Social Security income: $22,138

$22,138 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.12%

Idaho

Median income of 65-plus households : $52,132

$52,132 Average Social Security income: $23,406

$23,406 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 16.99%

Maine

Median income of 65-plus households : $51,870

$51,870 Average Social Security income: $22,275

$22,275 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 22.59%

Florida

Median income of 65-plus households : $52,625

$52,625 Average Social Security income: $22,956

$22,956 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 21.55%

California

Median income of 65-plus households : $65,628

$65,628 Average Social Security income: $21,919

$21,919 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 15.78%

Massachusetts

Median income of 65-plus households : $60,810

$60,810 Average Social Security income: $22,453

$22,453 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.05%

Oregon

Median income of 65-plus households : $55,973

$55,973 Average Social Security income: $23,327

$23,327 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 19.26%

Vermont

Median income of 65-plus households : $53,245

$53,245 Average Social Security income: $23,546

$23,546 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 21.61%

Colorado

Median income of 65-plus households : $63,445

$63,445 Average Social Security income: $22,784

$22,784 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 15.68%

Minnesota

Median income of 65-plus households : $56,839

$56,839 Average Social Security income: $23,991

$23,991 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 17.40%

Virginia

Median income of 65-plus households : $61,447

$61,447 Average Social Security income: $23,086

$23,086 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 16.84%

Utah

Median income of 65-plus households : $63,225

$63,225 Average Social Security income: $24,100

$24,100 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 11.94%

Arizona

Median income of 65-plus households : $57,507

$57,507 Average Social Security income: $23,704

$23,704 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.78%

Washington

Median income of 65-plus households : $62,597

$62,597 Average Social Security income: $23,744

$23,744 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 16.81%

Maryland

Median income of 65-plus households : $69,070

$69,070 Average Social Security income: $22,585

$22,585 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 16.92%

New Hampshire

Median income of 65-plus households : $59,946

$59,946 Average Social Security income: $23,895

$23,895 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 20.21%

Connecticut

Median income of 65-plus households : $65,053

$65,053 Average Social Security income: $23,854

$23,854 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.30%

New Jersey

Median income of 65-plus households : $65,988

$65,988 Average Social Security income: $24,070

$24,070 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 17.40%

Delaware

Median income of 65-plus households : $62,733

$62,733 Average Social Security income: $25,040

$25,040 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 20.83%

Hawaii

Median income of 65-plus households : $77,957

$77,957 Average Social Security income: $23,296

$23,296 Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 20.46%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states to find the states with the richest and poorest retirees. First, GOBankingRates found the [1] median household income for all ages, [2] median household income for ages 65 and over, [3] mean household Social Security income for households that receive Social Security income, [4] total households, [5] total population, and [6] population ages 65 and over all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey’s B19049 and S0201. For each state, the inbound and outbound moving truck shipments were sourced from the United Van Lines 2023 Annual National Movers Study. The household median income for ages 65 and over was scored and weighted at 1.50, the Social Security income was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the percentage of the population 65 and over was scored and weighted at 0.50. All three scores were combined and sorted to show the states with the richest and poorest retirees. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 29, 2024.

