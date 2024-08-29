News & Insights

25 States With the Richest Retirees

August 29, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates ->

Retirement isn’t a time when most people expect to be wealthy, as many people are relying on a lower income than they had during their working years. However, depending on a number of factors, some people find themselves better off in retirement than others. And this varies from state to state.

To find the 25 states with the richest retirees, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states for key factors, such as median household income, mean household Social Security income, and total population of people ages 65 and over.

It’s worth noting that while these are the states with the richest retirees, their incomes are by no means what you might consider wealthy — but they’re enough for a comfortable retirement.

Read on to find out which states find retirees enjoying their retirement with plenty of funds to pad the way.

Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

South Carolina

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $50,287
  • Average Social Security income: $22,938
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 19.09%

Downtown Des Moines skyline and Martin Luther King Jr.

Iowa

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $52,006
  • Average Social Security income: $22,839
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.40%

Detroit Michigan skyline

Michigan

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $51,010
  • Average Social Security income: $23,068
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.71%
Skyscrapers skyline of Milwukee and reflections in Lake Michigan, WI.

Wisconsin

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $50,167
  • Average Social Security income: $23,279
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.71%
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Kansas

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $52,203
  • Average Social Security income: $23,207
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 17.24%
Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline with Manhattan Financial District, Battery Park, Water of New York Harbor, World Trade Center, Empire State Building, Governors island and Blue Sky with Puffy Clouds.

New York

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $55,878
  • Average Social Security income: $22,138
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.12%

The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.

Idaho

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $52,132
  • Average Social Security income: $23,406
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 16.99%
Augusta, Maine

Maine

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $51,870
  • Average Social Security income: $22,275
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 22.59%
Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

Florida

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $52,625
  • Average Social Security income: $22,956
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 21.55%
San Francisco, California, USA city skyline.

California

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $65,628
  • Average Social Security income: $21,919
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 15.78%

US route 1 traffic leading into downtown Boston, Massachusetts during rush hour.

Massachusetts

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $60,810
  • Average Social Security income: $22,453
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.05%
Portland, Oregon, USA skyline at dusk with Mt.

Oregon

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $55,973
  • Average Social Security income: $23,327
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 19.26%
Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

Vermont

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $53,245
  • Average Social Security income: $23,546
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 21.61%
Stock photograph of the Skyline of downtown Denver Colorado USA at twilight blue hour.

Colorado

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $63,445
  • Average Social Security income: $22,784
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 15.68%

Active people walking and biking on the Stone Arch Bridge during a nice sunny day with the Downtown Minneapolis skyline in the background.

Minnesota

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $56,839
  • Average Social Security income: $23,991
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 17.40%
Arlington Virginia skyline

Virginia

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $61,447
  • Average Social Security income: $23,086
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 16.84%
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $63,225
  • Average Social Security income: $24,100
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 11.94%
Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

Arizona

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $57,507
  • Average Social Security income: $23,704
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.78%

Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Washington

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $62,597
  • Average Social Security income: $23,744
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 16.81%
Baltimore, Maryland, USA skyline on the Inner Harbor.

Maryland

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $69,070
  • Average Social Security income: $22,585
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 16.92%
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

New Hampshire

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $59,946
  • Average Social Security income: $23,895
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 20.21%
Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $65,053
  • Average Social Security income: $23,854
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 18.30%

Atlantic City skyline hotel casinos from a scenic beach.

New Jersey

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $65,988
  • Average Social Security income: $24,070
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 17.40%
WILMINGTON, DE - APRIL 5, 2018: Wilmington, Delaware night skyline and Riverwalk along the Christiana River.

Delaware

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $62,733
  • Average Social Security income: $25,040
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 20.83%
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Median income of 65-plus households: $77,957
  • Average Social Security income: $23,296
  • Percentage of population that is 65-plus: 20.46%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states to find the states with the richest and poorest retirees. First, GOBankingRates found the [1] median household income for all ages, [2] median household income for ages 65 and over, [3] mean household Social Security income for households that receive Social Security income, [4] total households, [5] total population, and [6] population ages 65 and over all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey’s B19049 and S0201. For each state, the inbound and outbound moving truck shipments were sourced from the United Van Lines 2023 Annual National Movers Study. The household median income for ages 65 and over was scored and weighted at 1.50, the Social Security income was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the percentage of the population 65 and over was scored and weighted at 0.50. All three scores were combined and sorted to show the states with the richest and poorest retirees. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 29, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 States With the Richest Retirees

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

