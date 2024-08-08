News & Insights

Personal Finance

25 College Towns That Are Perfect for Retirees

August 08, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Although retirees are decades from their college graduation, many are opting to live in college towns. According to MarketWatch, older Americans have been flocking to college towns for several reasons, including affordability, walkability and cultural, educational and entertainment opportunities.

In addition, college towns often have diverse populations, and with students and university staff moving in and out, there are always new people to meet. There’s also often a plethora of part-time job opportunities for retirees who may want some extra income to pad their savings.

Many college towns are beautiful as well. Offering great weather, and scenic routes that brought the University there in the first place.

Check Out: Retirement 2024: These Are the 10 Worst Places To Retire in Florida

Try This: 7 Reasons You Shouldn’t Retire Before Speaking to a Financial Advisor

To find the best college towns for retirees, GOBankingRates examined several factors, including livability scores, the percentage of the population ages 65 and older, monthly living costs (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and other miscellaneous expenses) and housing costs.

Based on this analysis, these are the 25 best college towns for retirees:

Huntington, West Virginia, USA - April 21, 2011: Downtown skyline in the financial center of West Virginia's second largest city.

1. Huntington, West Virginia

  • Livability score: 81
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 17.2%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,951
  • Average mortgage: $707

Find Out: 6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

Discover More: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Horses grazing in the pasture at a horse farm in Kentucky.

2. Lexington, Kentucky

  • Livability score: 86
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 13.5%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,775
  • Average mortgage: $1,783

Read Next: Kevin O’Leary: 5 Retirement Planning Tips He Swears By

Madison, WI, USA - July 20, 2014: The beautiful entrance to the agriculture building at the University of Wisconsin, Madison Campus.

3. Stevens Point, Wisconsin

  • Livability score: 85
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.7%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,691
  • Average mortgage: $1,491

Pictured: University of Wisconsin Madison

AMES, IA -25 MAY 2016- The main street in the historic downtown of Ames, Iowa.

4. Ames, Iowa

  • Livability score: 90
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 10.5%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,863
  • Average mortgage: $1,886
Lawrence, Kansas skyline 2018.

5. Lawrence, Kansas

  • Livability score: 88
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 11.6%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,882
  • Average mortgage: $1,829
Normal, IL, USA, September 30, 2019: Sprague's Super Service, a former gas station, restaurant and garage, is a Route 66 landmark in Normal, IL.

6. Normal, Illinois

  • Livability score: 87
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 11%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,816
  • Average mortgage: $1,424

Explore More: 7 Ways Middle-Class People Become Rich in Retirement

Phelps Hall on campus of Winona State University in Minnesota.

7. Winona, Minnesota

  • Livability score: 77
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 16.9%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,618
  • Average mortgage: $1,357
Main street of Lewisburg, Pensylvania late afternoon October 17th.

8. Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

  • Livability score: 79
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 17%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,926
  • Average mortgage: $1,796
Norman, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the quaint and historic Main Street in the downtown district in the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

9. Norman, Oklahoma

  • Livability score: 84
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.7%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,876
  • Average mortgage: $1,521
Drone Aerial of Downtown Greensboro North Carolina NC Skyline.

10. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Livability score: 82
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 13.3%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,702
  • Average mortgage: $1,571

Check Out: 6 Things Retirees Shouldn’t Spend Big Money on While Traveling Abroad

Evanston, Illinois, USA - April 30, 2016: Weber Arch and University Hall at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

11. Evanston, Illinois

  • Livability score: 83
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 16.4%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,931
  • Average mortgage: $3,319
Panorama park side brand new row of three story single family houses in Richardson, North Dallas.

12. Richardson, Texas

  • Livability score: 85
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 13.5%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,927
  • Average mortgage: $2,767
Recently restored Denton County Texas courthouse at North Texas town of Denton.

13. Denton, Texas

  • Livability score: 86
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 11.2%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,826
  • Average mortgage: $2,210
Ann Arbor is a city in the US state of Michigan and the county seat of Washtenaw County.

14. Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • Livability score: 88
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,784
  • Average mortgage: $3,200

Find Out: $2 Million in Retirement Savings: Here’s How Much You Could Withdraw Per Year

Greenville, South Carolina at dusk

15. Greenville, South Carolina

  • Livability score: 79
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 14.4%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,740
  • Average mortgage: $1,789
University of Illinois college campus in Urbana Champaign

16. Champaign, Illinois

  • Livability score: 83
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 10.6%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,808
  • Average mortgage: $1,245
Iowa City Iowa Aerial Photography.

17. Iowa City, Iowa

  • Livability score: 84
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 11%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,758
  • Average mortgage: $1,935
Chatanooga, Tennessee

18. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Livability score: 75
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 16.8%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,766
  • Average mortgage: $1,791

Up Next: Cutting Expenses in Retirement: 6 Stores To Stop Buying From

Syracuse is a city in, and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States.

19. Syracuse, New York

  • Livability score: 79
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.6%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,966
  • Average mortgage: $1,069
View of the fountain in the campus of Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, in summer - Image.

20. West Lafayette, Indiana

  • Livability score: 90
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 6.7%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,699
  • Average mortgage: $2,055
Recitation Hall at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.

21. Newark, Delaware

  • Livability score: 83
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.1%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $2,000
  • Average mortgage: $2,071
Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

22. Eugene, Oregon

  • Livability score: 78
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 16.5%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,755
  • Average mortgage: $2,907

Trending Now: 5 Reasons You Should Retire Like Barbara Corcoran and Live in a Mobile Home

Residential district with townhouses in downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

23. Buffalo, New York

  • Livability score: 78
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.9%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,957
  • Average mortgage: $1,333
Tallahassee Florida

24. Tallahassee, Florida

  • Livability score: 82
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 10.8%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,863
  • Average mortgage: $1,782
Spring begins in the downtown Lubbock with a white gazebo and walkway ,Texas.

25. Lubbock, Texas

  • Livability score: 78
  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12%
  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,809
  • Average mortgage: $1,268

Methodology: To find college towns that are perfect for retirees, GOBankingRates analyzed numerous college towns in the United States sourced from ListWithClever’s Best College Towns. With a list of college towns, GOBankingRates found the [1] total population and [2] population ages 65 and over sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey. Using those factors, the percentage of the population aged 65 and over was calculated. For each city on the list, the cost of living was calculated based on [3] grocery cost-of-living index, [4] healthcare cost-of-living index, [5] utilities cost-of-living index, [6] transportation cost-of-living index and [7] miscellaneous cost-of-living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. The cost-of-living indexes were multiplied by the national average expenditure costs for people ages 65 and over, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the cost of living across all the expenditure categories for each city. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes, scored and weighted at 1.25. Using the Zillow Home Value Index, the average home value in August 2023 was sourced, and using the Federal Reserve Economic Research’s national average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the average mortgage cost was calculated. The average mortgage combined with the monthly expenditure cost gives the total monthly cost for each city. The percentage of the population ages 65 and over was scored and weighted at 1.00, the total monthly cost was scored and weighted at 1.50, and the livablity index was scored and weighted at 1.25. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the college towns that are perfect for retirees. All data is up to date as of April 2, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 College Towns That Are Perfect for Retirees

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.