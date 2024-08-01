25 Best Pennsylvania Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Pennsylvania has repeatedly been ranked among the best places to retire in the U.S. for myriad reasons. For many retirees, Pennsylvania has major appeal as a retirement destination because it’ doesn’t tax retirement funds, like pensions and Social Security. It also has a wide landscape that has the right mix of cities and towns based on your preferences and hobbies.

So where in the state can a retiree locate and live comfortably on a $2,000 budget? Here are 25 top Pennsylvania locations where you can retire on $2,000 a month.

Renovo

Population total: 1,081

1,081 Population 65-plus: 230

230 Percentage of population 65-plus: 21.3%

21.3% Household total: 533

533 Household median income: $28,750

$28,750 Household average value May 2024: $62,795

$62,795 Mortgage monthly average cost: $374

$374 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,702

$1,702 Total monthly cost of living: $2,076

$2,076 Total annual cost of living: $24,913

$24,913 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $208.24

$208.24 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $23,045.03

Hermitage

Population total: 16,216

16,216 Population 65-plus: 4,372

4,372 Percentage of population 65-plus: 27.0%

27.0% Household total: 7,631

7,631 Household median income: $66,922

$66,922 Household average value May 2024: $201,521

$201,521 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,201

$1,201 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,615

$1,615 Total monthly cost of living: $2,815

$2,815 Total annual cost of living: $33,781

$33,781 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $947.24

$947.24 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $31,913.04

North Belle Vernon

Population total: 1,598

1,598 Population 65-plus: 325

325 Percentage of population 65-plus: 20.3%

20.3% Household total: 750

750 Household median income: $51,293

$51,293 Household average value May 2024: $133,365

$133,365 Mortgage monthly average cost: $795

$795 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,667

$1,667 Total monthly cost of living: $2,461

$2,461 Total annual cost of living: $29,533

$29,533 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $593.26

$593.26 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $27,665.26

Brackenridge

Population total: 3,214

3,214 Population 65-plus: 675

675 Percentage of population 65-plus: 21.0%

21.0% Household total: 1,551

1,551 Household median income: $49,388

$49,388 Household average value May 2024: $114,500

$114,500 Mortgage monthly average cost: $682

$682 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,690

$1,690 Total monthly cost of living: $2,372

$2,372 Total annual cost of living: $28,464

$28,464 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $504.18

$504.18 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $26,596.35

Arnold

Population total: 4,778

4,778 Population 65-plus: 873

873 Percentage of population 65-plus: 18.3%

18.3% Household total: 2,107

2,107 Household median income: $38,150

$38,150 Household average value May 2024: $77,462

$77,462 Mortgage monthly average cost: $461

$461 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,651

$1,651 Total monthly cost of living: $2,112

$2,112 Total annual cost of living: $25,345

$25,345 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $244.26

$244.26 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $23,477.24

Luzerne

Population total: 2,718

2,718 Population 65-plus: 619

619 Percentage of population 65-plus: 22.8%

22.8% Household total: 1,403

1,403 Household median income: $39,471

$39,471 Household average value May 2024: $146,881

$146,881 Mortgage monthly average cost: $875

$875 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,676

$1,676 Total monthly cost of living: $2,551

$2,551 Total annual cost of living: $30,616

$30,616 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $683.47

$683.47 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $28,747.80

Erie

Population total: 94,826

94,826 Population 65-plus: 14,731

14,731 Percentage of population 65-plus: 15.5%

15.5% Household total: 39,180

39,180 Household median income: $43,135

$43,135 Household average value May 2024: $179,316

$179,316 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,068

$1,068 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,615

$1,615 Total monthly cost of living: $2,683

$2,683 Total annual cost of living: $32,199

$32,199 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $815.43

$815.43 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $30,331.24

Port Carbon

Population total: 1,748

1,748 Population 65-plus: 416

416 Percentage of population 65-plus: 23.8%

23.8% Household total: 798

798 Household median income: $54,706

$54,706 Household average value May 2024: $118,016

$118,016 Mortgage monthly average cost: $703

$703 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,781

$1,781 Total monthly cost of living: $2,484

$2,484 Total annual cost of living: $29,808

$29,808 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $616.19

$616.19 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $27,940.37

Hydetown

Population total: 647

647 Population 65-plus: 183

183 Percentage of population 65-plus: 28.3%

28.3% Household total: 286

286 Household median income: $45,179

$45,179 Household average value May 2024: $112,739

$112,739 Mortgage monthly average cost: $672

$672 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,684

$1,684 Total monthly cost of living: $2,356

$2,356 Total annual cost of living: $28,267

$28,267 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $487.78

$487.78 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $26,339.45

Corry

Population total: 6,209

6,209 Population 65-plus: 1,508

1,508 Percentage of population 65-plus: 24.3%

24.3% Household total: 3,004

3,004 Household median income: $44,138

$44,138 Household average value May 2024: $143,108

$143,108 Mortgage monthly average cost: $853

$853 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,633

$1,633 Total monthly cost of living: $2,485

$2,485 Total annual cost of living: $29,823

$29,823 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $617.41

$617.41 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $27,955.01

Warren

Population total: 9,353

9,353 Population 65-plus: 1,986

1,986 Percentage of population 65-plus: 21.2%

21.2% Household total: 4,303

4,303 Household median income: $49,609

$49,609 Household average value May 2024: $148,004

$148,004 Mortgage monthly average cost: $882

$882 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,678

$1,678 Total monthly cost of living: $2,560

$2,560 Total annual cost of living: $30,718

$30,718 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $692.03

$692.03 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $28,850.44

Franklin

Population total: 6,066

6,066 Population 65-plus: 1,323

1,323 Percentage of population 65-plus: 21.8%

21.8% Household total: 2,676

2,676 Household median income: $54,235

$54,235 Household average value May 2024: $129,370

$129,370 Mortgage monthly average cost: $771

$771 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,588

$1,588 Total monthly cost of living: $2,359

$2,359 Total annual cost of living: $28,308

$28,308 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $491.16

$491.16 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $26,440.09

Altoona

Population total: 43,821

43,821 Population 65-plus: 7,628

7,628 Percentage of population 65-plus: 17.4%

17.4% Household total: 18,418

18,418 Household median income: $50,435

$50,435 Household average value May 2024: $140,427

$140,427 Mortgage monthly average cost: $837

$837 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,624

$1,624 Total monthly cost of living: $2,461

$2,461 Total annual cost of living: $29,527

$29,527 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $592.75

$592.75 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $27,659.14

Monessen

Population total: 6,876

6,876 Population 65-plus: 1,602

1,602 Percentage of population 65-plus: 23.3%

23.3% Household total: 3,236

3,236 Household median income: $51,364

$51,364 Household average value May 2024: $81,437

$81,437 Mortgage monthly average cost: $485

$485 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,622

$1,622 Total monthly cost of living: $2,107

$2,107 Total annual cost of living: $25,290

$25,290 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $239.64

$239.64 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $23,421.79

Johnstown

Population total: 18,429

18,429 Population 65-plus: 3,599

3,599 Percentage of population 65-plus: 19.5%

19.5% Household total: 9,061

9,061 Household median income: $33,466

$33,466 Household average value May 2024: $96,651

$96,651 Mortgage monthly average cost: $576

$576 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,698

$1,698 Total monthly cost of living: $2,274

$2,274 Total annual cost of living: $27,288

$27,288 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $406.14

$406.14 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $25,419.86

Oil City

Population total: 9,599

9,599 Population 65-plus: 1,882

1,882 Percentage of population 65-plus: 19.6%

19.6% Household total : 4,054

: 4,054 Household median income: $48,632

$48,632 Household average value May 2024: $89,460

$89,460 Mortgage monthly average cost: $533

$533 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,602

$1,602 Total monthly cost of living: $2,135

$2,135 Total annual cost of living: $25,614

$25,614 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $266.71

$266.71 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $23,746.62

Farrell

Population total: 4,280

4,280 Population 65-plus: 996

996 Percentage of population 65-plus: 23.3%

23.3% Household total: 1,976

1,976 Household median income: $29,063

$29,063 Household average value May 2024: $59,524

$59,524 Mortgage monthly average cost: $355

$355 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,581

$1,581 Total monthly cost of living: $1,936

$1,936 Total annual cost of living: $23,226

$23,226 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $67.69

$67.69 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $21,358.35

Meadville

Population total: 12,929

12,929 Population 65-plus: 2,107

2,107 Percentage of population 65-plus: 16.3%

16.3% Household total: 4,812

4,812 Household median income: $46,157

$46,157 Household average value May 2024: $148,350

$148,350 Mortgage monthly average cost: $884

$884 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,647

$1,647 Total monthly cost of living: $2,531

$2,531 Total annual cost of living: $30,366

$30,366 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $662.70

$662.70 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $29,498.48

Uniontown

Population total: 9,913

9,913 Population 65-plus: 2,092

2,092 Percentage of population 65-plus: 21.1%

21.1% Household total: 4,845

4,845 Household median income: $37,886

$37,886 Household average value May 2024: $149,271

$149,271 Mortgage monthly average cost: $889

$889 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,588

$1,588 Total monthly cost of living: $2,477

$2,477 Total annual cost of living: $29,728

$29,728 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $609.47

$609.47 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $27,859.77

Punxsutawney

Population total: 5,730

5,730 Population 65-plus: 1,533

1,533 Percentage of population 65-plus: 26.8%

26.8% Household total: 2,578

2,578 Household median income: $43,160

$43,160 Household average value May 2024: $109,479

$109,479 Mortgage monthly average cost: $652

$652 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,718

$1,718 Total monthly cost of living: $2,370

$2,370 Total annual cost of living: $28,441

$28,441 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $502.26

$502.26 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $26,573.25

Seneca

Population total: 911

911 Population 65-plus: 251

251 Percentage of population 65-plus: 27.6%

27.6% Household total: 426

426 Household median income: $55,357

$55,357 Household average value May 2024: $161,498

$161,498 Mortgage monthly average cost: $962

$962 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,626

$1,626 Total monthly cost of living: $2,588

$2,588 Total annual cost of living: $31,054

$31,054 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $720.00

$720.00 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $29,186.12

New Castle

Population total: 21,863

21,863 Population 65-plus: 4,002

4,002 Percentage of population 65-plus: 18.3

18.3 Household total: 9,145

9,145 Household median income: $39,948

$39,948 Household average value May 2024: $137,741

$137,741 Mortgage monthly average cost: $821

$821 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,578

$1,578 Total monthly cost of living: $2,399

$2,399 Total annual cost of living: $28,788

$28,788 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $531.17

$531.17 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $26,920.19

Sharon

Population total: 13,143

13,143 Population 65-plus: 2,541

2,541 Percentage of population 65-plus: 19.3%

19.3% Household total: 6,144

6,144 Household median income: $40,089

$40,089 Household average value May 2024: $62,642

$62,642 Mortgage monthly average cost: $373

$373 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,570

$1,570 Total monthly cost of living: $1,943

$1,943 Total annual cost of living: $23,321

$23,321 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $75.59

$75.59 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $21,453.17

Titusville

Population total: 5,262

5,262 Population 65-plus: 1,250

1,250 Percentage of population 65-plus: 23.8%

23.8% Household total: 2,340

2,340 Household median income: $36,071

$36,071 Household average value May 2024: $103,403

$103,403 Mortgage monthly average cost: $616

$616 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,680

$1,680 Total monthly cost of living: $2,296

$2,296 Total annual cost of living: $27,557

$27,557 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $428.59

$428.59 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $25,689.25

Homestead

Population total: 2,905

2,905 Population 65-plus: 767

767 Percentage of population 65-plus: 26.4%

26.4% Household total: 1,264

1,264 Household median income: $29,306

$29,306 Household average value May 2024: $82,797

$82,797 Mortgage monthly average cost: $493

$493 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,745

$1,745 Total monthly cost of living: $2,238

$2,238 Total annual cost of living: $26,854

$26,854 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $370.03

$370.03 Total annual cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $24,986.46

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the best Pennsylvania cities to retire for $2,000 a month. First, GOBankingRates found cities in Pennsylvania along with their total population, population aged 65 and up, total households, and household median income as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. To qualify for this study, each city had to have data available for all sources. For each city, a number of factors were found, including cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, and by using the national average expenditure cost for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each city can be calculated. The average mortgage cost can be calculated by using the Zillow Home Value Index to find the average single-family home value from May 2024. By assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated for each city. The mortgage and expenditure costs are used to find the average monthly total cost of living. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each city. Three cities qualify for this study without Social Security benefits sorted to show the highest to lowest livability. The average full Social Security benefits for one person were sourced from the Social Security Administration. The monthly total cost of living after Social Security benefits was calculated. The percentage of the population aged 65 and over was scored and weighted at 1.00, the monthly average expenditure cost was scored and weighted at 1.50, the average mortgage cost was scored and weighted at 1.50, and the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.25. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the best places to retire on $2,000 a month after Social Security. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 12, 2024.

