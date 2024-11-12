23andMe reports Q2 EPS ($2.32) vs ($3.17) last year

Reports Q2 revenue $44.071M vs $49.999M last year. “We are making significant progress to ensure the long-term success of the business as we continue on our mission,” said Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder of 23andMe (ME). “We have been focused on growing our subscription business by adding more value and driving greater engagement, and as a result we’ve more than doubled our membership services revenue from the prior year quarter. We will continue to prioritize driving recurring revenue through our subscription business, in addition to growing our research partnership business as we look to the future.”

