23andMe Holding Expands Board with New Appointments

October 29, 2024 — 04:28 pm EDT

An announcement from 23andMe Holding ( (ME) ) is now available.

23andMe Holding Co. has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Andre Fernandez, Jim Frankola, and Mark Jensen as independent directors. These seasoned executives bring diverse leadership experience from the technology and financial sectors. They will join CEO Anne Wojcicki in steering 23andMe towards long-term success, with Fernandez and Jensen taking key roles in the Audit and Compensation Committees, respectively. This strategic move positions the company for future growth in the genetics-led consumer healthcare market.

