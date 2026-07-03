The 2027 COLA Calculation Has Officially Started -- Here's What to Watch This Summer

Key Points

The summer months are crucial to Social Security COLAs.

Current estimates could move depending on how inflation trends in July, August, and September.

Seniors may be eager for a larger COLA, but it will come at a price.

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If you rely on Social Security for retirement income, you're probably hoping for a larger cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2027 than what you received in 2026. And that's understandable. A larger raise that puts more money in your pocket should, in theory, make it easier to pay your bills.

Current estimates suggest that retirees on Social Security could be in line for a relatively strong increase in 2027. But the final number is far from locked in.

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In fact, the most important period for the 2027 COLA calculation has just begun. And what happens over the next few months will matter a lot more than what we know today.

Why this summer's inflation data is so important

The latest reading of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) came in at 4.4% year over year, signaling that inflation is still running hot. That reading is important because Social Security COLAs are based on the CPI-W.

Following that 4.4% increase, independent Social Security analyst Mary Johnson raised her 2027 COLA projection to 4.7%. But that's just an estimate, not a final number.

Social Security COLAs are calculated based on CPI-W readings from July, August, and September. If there's a rise in the CPI-W during that period compared to the year prior, Social Security benefits go up. This means that the next three months matter a lot for seniors hoping for a large raise.

If inflation remains elevated in July, August, and September, or if it increases from current levels, then Social Security recipients could see their largest COLA in years come January. If inflation cools, the final COLA for 2027 could come in lower than Johnson's 4.7% forecast.

You may not want to hope for a larger raise

It's natural to hope for a more generous COLA in the new year than this year's 2.8% increase. But remember what a higher COLA really represents.

While a larger increase may feel like good news because your monthly Social Security check goes up, it also reflects an environment where costs are high. In other words, what you gain in the form of a larger Social Security benefit, you lose by paying more for essentials like gas, food, utilities, and more.

So as you follow inflation data this summer, the key thing to watch isn't just whether the 2027 COLA estimate goes up or down. Rather, you should keep an eye on whether prices are stabilizing in a way that protects your retirement budget.

And if that's not the case, you may need to look outside of a 2027 COLA to manage your expenses without falling behind. That could mean going back to work in some capacity or taking other steps to generate additional income.

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