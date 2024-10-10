20 Cities Where You’re Most Likely To Outlive Your Retirement Savings

The most important aspect of planning your retirement is ensuring that your savings will last for the rest of your life.

This is also, arguably, the most difficult aspect of planning your retirement. Most of us don’t know exactly how long we will live or in what ways our financial needs will shrink or expand in our golden years.

When strategizing and saving for retirement, it’s critical to know where you should live — particularly if you’re going to be living on a fixed income. Which cities will wipe out your savings the quickest?

Check Out: Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years

Try This: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Retirement Savings Reach $50,000

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the places where you are most likely to outlive your retirement savings. Below are the top 20 cities where this is quite a dire possibility, if you have a mean retirement account for people aged 65 that stands at $609,000 and a median retirement account for people aged 65 valued at $200,000.

You can also read more about the best cities to retire on $3,500 a month.

20. Auburn, Indiana

Single family home average value: $260,433

$260,433 Total cost of living annually: $38,060

$38,060 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 16

16 Years to draw down median retirement account: 5.3

Read Next: You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

19. Alexandria, Minnesota

Single family home average value: $273,211

$273,211 Total cost of living annually: $38,233

$38,233 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 15.9

15.9 Years to draw down median retirement account: 5.2

18. Warsaw, Indiana

Single family home average value: $265,418

$265,418 Total cost of living annually: $38,330

$38,330 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 15.9

15.9 Years to draw down median retirement account: 5.2

17. Le Mars, Iowa

Single family home average value: $261,513

$261,513 Total cost of living annually: $38,555

$38,555 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 15.8

15.8 Years to draw down median retirement account: 5.2

16. Brainerd, Minnesota

Single family home average value: $293,985

$293,985 Total cost of living annually: $39,497

$39,497 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 15.4

15.4 Years to draw down median retirement account: 5.1

15. Hutchinson, Minnesota

Single family home average value: $286,867

$286,867 Total cost of living annually: $39,692

$39,692 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 15.3

15.3 Years to draw down median retirement account: 5

14. Owatonna, Minnesota

Single family home average value: $287,315

$287,315 Total cost of living annually: $40,152

$40,152 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 15.2

15.2 Years to draw down median retirement account: 5

13. Burley, Idaho

Single family home average value: $322,066

$322,066 Total cost of living annually: $42,869

$42,869 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 14.2

14.2 Years to draw down median retirement account: 4.7

12. Coos Bay, Oregon

Single family home average value: $331,350

$331,350 Total cost of living annually: $43,132

$43,132 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 14.1

14.1 Years to draw down median retirement account: 4.6

11. Fort Morgan, Colorado

Single family home average value: $340,208

$340,208 Total cost of living annually: $43,795

$43,795 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 13.9

13.9 Years to draw down median retirement account: 4.6

10. Blackfoot, Idaho

Single family home average value: $343,853

$343,853 Total cost of living annually: $44,710

$44,710 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 13.6

13.6 Years to draw down median retirement account: 4.5

9. North Bend, Oregon

Single family home average value: $361,658

$361,658 Total cost of living annually: $45,285

$45,285 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 13.5

13.5 Years to draw down median retirement account: 4.4

8. Moses Lake, Washington

Single family home average value: $363,943

$363,943 Total cost of living annually: $45,545

$45,545 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 13.4

13.4 Years to draw down median retirement account: 4.4

7. Walla Walla, Washington

Single family home average value: $415,088

$415,088 Total cost of living annually: $49,337

$49,337 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 12.3

12.3 Years to draw down median retirement account: 4.1

6. Pullman, Washington

Single family home average value: $434,281

$434,281 Total cost of living annually: $50,691

$50,691 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 12

12 Years to draw down median retirement account: 4

5. Port Angeles, Washington

Single family home average value: $449,984

$449,984 Total cost of living annually: $52,181

$52,181 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 11.7

11.7 Years to draw down median retirement account: 3.8

4. Ellensburg, Washington

Single family home average value: $468,746

$468,746 Total cost of living annually: $53,162

$53,162 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 11.7

11.7 Years to draw down median retirement account: 3.8

3. East Wenatchee, Washington

Single family home average value: $490,055

$490,055 Total cost of living annually: $53,162

$53,162 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 11.5

11.5 Years to draw down median retirement account: 3.8

2. Newport, Oregon

Single family home average value: $491,350

$491,350 Total cost of living annually: $55,231

$55,231 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 11

11 Years to draw down median retirement account: 3.6

Los Alamos, New Mexico

Single family home average value: $585,175

$585,175 Total cost of living annually: $61,307

$61,307 Years to draw down mean retirement account: 9.9

9.9 Years to draw down median retirement account: 3.3

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the places where you are most likely to outlive your retirement savings. First, GOBankingRates found the mean and median retirement account balance for 65 year olds as sourced from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances. Cities across the country with the lowest cost of living indexes, as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, were kept for this study. For each city, a number of factors were found including: total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. To qualify for this study, each city had to have all data available as well as have a population of at least 10,000. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and included as supplemental information. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30 year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the mean and median retirement accounts value, the years to draw down those savings were calculated. The cities were sorted to show the places with the longest draw down of retirement savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 7, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Cities Where You’re Most Likely To Outlive Your Retirement Savings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.