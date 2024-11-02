20 Cities Earning the Least Money for Real Estate Investors

News & Insights

Investing in real estate can be a financially savvy move; but, like any investment, it’s not without risk. If you’re buying a single-family home with the intention of renting it out, you need to be prepared for the possibility of irresponsible tenants, vacancies and potentially pricey maintenance costs. 

But you also need to be sure you’re investing in a location that is showing promise to appreciate. Unfortunately, some cities are showing the opposite. 

GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the U.S. to find the places where real estate investors are earning the least money. Here are the top 20 cities where single-family home values are dipping — or even nosediving.  

For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.

Brenham, Texas

  • Average single-family home price: $315,304 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 74.2% 
  • Median price cut (percentage): 4.1% 
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 24.9%

US Route 66, Oklahoma - July 7, 2014: Oklahoma Route 66 Sign along the historic Route 66 in the State of Oklahoma, USA.

Ponca City, Oklahoma

  • Average single-family home price: $122,767 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 70.1%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 5.2%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 24.5%

Remote location state line from Texas to Louisiana on a two lane highway with a sign welcoming travelers into the state of Louisiana.

Alexandria, Louisiana

  • Average single-family home price: $128,998 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 61.6%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 3.3%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 27.0%
The Great River Bridge over the Mississippi in Burlington, Iowa.

Burlington, Iowa 

  • Average single family home price: $119,022 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 67.9%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 4.7%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 25.5%
Tampa Florida

Tampa, Florida 

  • Average single-family home price: $396,438 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 64.9%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 2.4%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 33.8%

DARROW, USA - JULY 14, 2013: famous Houmas House plantation in Darrow, USA. Irishman John Burnside bought the plantation in 1857 for USD 1 million.

Houma, Louisiana

  • Average single-family home price: $185,437 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 57.7%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 3.5%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 22.5%
Wheeling, West Virginia.

Wheeling, West Virginia

  • Average single-family home price: $138,989 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 62.8%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 4.4%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 27.0%
Beaumont-Texas

Beaumont, Texas

  • Average single-family home price: $151,005 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 63.5%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 3.7%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 24.2%
Fort Madison Iowa.

Fort Madison, Iowa

  • Average single-family home price: $109,069 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 72.5%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 5.8%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 21.3%

Palm Bay Florida

Palm Bay, Florida

  • Average single-family home price: $314,804 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 70.0%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 2.4%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 33.9%
Louisiana, New-Orleans

New Orleans

  • Average single-family home price: $232,661 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 67.3%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 3.1%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 26.7%
For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House. stock photo

Somerset, Kentucky

  • Average single-family home price: $184,404 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 72.9%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 3.7%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 28.8%
Sevierville Tennessee

Sevierville, Tennessee

  • Average single-family home price: $379,462 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 68.2%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 2.1%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 35.5%

Downtown shopping area in Sumpter Landing a residential location in The Villages Florida USA.

The Villages, Florida

  • Average single-family home price: $408,342 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 78.5%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 2.9%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 28.0%
The photo shows a picturesque view of Austin, Texas, with a focus on the city's skyline in the background. The skyline features tall skyscrapers, reflecting the city's urban and modern atmosphere. The shot is taken from a high vantage point using a wide-angle lens to capture the entirety of the skyline and showcase the bustling cityscape. The buildings are lit up, hinting at the vibrant economic activity in the area. The overall ambiance of the photo conveys a sense of prosperity and financial opportunities that the real estate market in Austin offers.

Austin, Texas

  • Average single-family home price: $550,856  
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 64.4%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 2.7%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 31.6%
Home For Sale Real Estate Sign and Beautiful New House.

Athens, Texas

  • Average single-family home price: $241,154 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 79.7%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 3.6%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 29.6%

Punta Gorda, Florida - Image.

Punta Gorda, Florida

  • Average single-family home price: $419,564 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 81.2%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 3.3%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 24.1%
For Sale Real Estate Sign In Front of Property. stock photo

London, Kentucky

  • Average single-family home price: $169,043 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 79.4%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 4.0%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 30.1%
Warm Mineral Springs In North Port, Florida.

North Port, Florida

  • Average single-family home price: $341,398 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 81.8%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 2.9%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 29.1%
Lake Charles the fifth-largest incorporated city in the U.

Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • Average single-family home price: $186,296 
  • Percentage of homes sold below list price: 66.3%
  • Median price cut (percentage): 2.8%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 25.8%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the places where real estate investors are earning the least money. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Shares of listing with price cuts, the median percentage price cut from listing prices, the percent of homes sold above listings, and percentage of homes sold below listings were all sourced from Zillow Research Data. The percentage of homes sold below listing price was scored and weighted at 1.00, the listings with price cuts were scored and weighted at 1.00, the home forecast for November 2024 was scored and weighted at 0.50, the home forecast for August 2025 was scored and weighted at 0.50, and the median percentage price cut from listing was scored and weighted at 0.50. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the places where real estate investors will earn the least. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 4, 2024.

