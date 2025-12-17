Personal Finance

20 Best Southern Cities To Retire Without a Car

December 17, 2025 — 07:17 am EST

Written by Travis Woods for GOBankingRates->

Retirement can be expensive, even in the fairly affordable American South. As such, retirees on a budget would be well served to find ways to cut line items from their budgets — especially when it comes to cars.

The average retiree pays $3,989 annually for car insurance, vehicle financing, gas and maintenance and repair fees. Going carless in your retirement can therefore save you nearly $4,000 per year, which can otherwise go towards healthcare, housing and retirement fun.

Find Out: I’m a Car Expert — 5 Luxury Cars To Avoid Before Retirement

Learn More: 5 Clever Ways Retirees Are Earning Up To $1K Per Month From Home

Before going carless, however, you’ve got to know where to live — that’s why GOBankingRates recently performed a study to find the 50 best places in America to retire without a car. To do so, GOBankingRates sourced every major city in which at least 20% of the population is of retirement age. From those cities were selected the locations with high livability rankings as well as high scores on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Walkability Index. Any city with a Walkability Index score of 10.51 to 15.25 is deemed above-average in terms of walkability, while any with a score of 15.26 to 20 indicates a city that is most walkable. Finally, from that matrix of cities, GOBankingRates selected those belong to states in the American South.

For anyone planning a Southern retirement that isn’t saddled with car payments, gas charges and high repair fees, these are the cities for you.

Aerial photo river around Wilton Manors.

1. Wilton Manors, Florida

  • Livability: 91
  • Walkability: 17.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $73,020
  • Cost of transportation index: 130.3

Also Read: I Asked ChatGPT To Predict What Retirement Will Look Like in 2050 — Here’s What You Should Prepare For

Also See: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Metairie Louisiana best weather

2. Metairie, Louisiana

  • Livability: 85
  • Walkability: 17.7
  • Cost of living (annually): $46,719
  • Cost of transportation index: 119.5

See More: I Asked ChatGPT How To Retire 10 Years Early — The Plan Shocked Me

Biloxi beach at sunset looking west from intersection of Hwy 90 and I110.

3. Ocean Springs, Mississippi

  • Livability: 84
  • Walkability: 17.3
  • Cost of living (annually): $41,399
  • Cost of transportation index: 90.2
Beautiful waterfront view at Tavares, a family oriented city close to Mount Dora and Eustis located in the central portion of the state of Florida.

4. Tavares, Florida

  • Livability: 76
  • Walkability: 19.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $46,517
  • Cost of transportation index: 104.3
Great Falls Virginia Zillow

5. Springfield, Virginia

  • Livability: 89
  • Walkability: 13.5
  • Cost of living (annually): $74,701
  • Cost of transportation index: 127.3
Stock photograph of waterfront homes in Hudson New Port Richey Florida USA after sunset.

6. New Port Richey, Florida

  • Livability: 80
  • Walkability: 16.5
  • Cost of living (annually): $45,577
  • Cost of transportation index: 102.0

Discover More: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

A block of colorful houses with palm trees in front on a sunny day in Fort Myers, Florida.

7. Miami Springs, Florida

  • Livability: 83
  • Walkability: 15.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $76,859
  • Cost of transportation index: 139.8
Warm Water Spring Park in North Port, FL in December 2014. View from the entrance.

8. North Port, Florida

  • Livability: 76
  • Walkability: 16.5
  • Cost of living (annually): $45,422
  • Cost of transportation index: 97.0
Aerial view of Graham, North Carolina, showcasing the vibrant scenery that the area has to offer stock photo

9. Morganton, North Carolina

  • Livability: 68
  • Walkability: 19.3
  • Cost of living (annually): $41,297
  • Cost of transportation index: 80.0
A tampa beach, florida pier on a sunny day.

10. Dr. Phillips, Florida

  • Livability: 89
  • Walkability: 11.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $63,686
  • Cost of transportation index: 111.1

Explore More: How Far $750K Plus Social Security Goes in Retirement in Every US Region

Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

11. Lumberton, Texas

  • Livability: 74
  • Walkability: 16.8
  • Cost of living (annually): $41,724
  • Cost of transportation index: 90.7
The Hillsboro Inlet separating the city of Pompano Beach to the south and Lighthouse Point community of Deerfield Beach to the north shot during a helicopter photo flight from an altitude of about 200 feet over the Atlantic Ocean.

12. Lighthouse Point, Florida

  • Livability: 71
  • Walkability: 17.8
  • Cost of living (annually): $103,626
  • Cost of transportation index: 128.8
Picture looking down at the Paducah Kentucky Riverfront of the Ohio River at sunrise with the buildings lit up

13. Florence, Kentucky

  • Livability: 76
  • Walkability: 15.8
  • Cost of living (annually): $44,923
  • Cost of transportation index: 94.2
La Crosse is a city in the U.

14. Moss Point, Mississippi

  • Livability: 67
  • Walkability: 19.3
  • Cost of living (annually): $32,335
  • Cost of transportation index: 84.2

Check Out: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Lakeland, Florida, USA downtown cityscape on the lake at twilight.

15. Lakeland, Florida

  • Livability: 77
  • Walkability: 15.2
  • Cost of living (annually): $44,454
  • Cost of transportation index: 84.6
Yachts and sailboats docked at palm harbor marina on a sunny day.

16. Palm Harbor, Florida

  • Livability: 80
  • Walkability: 13.8
  • Cost of living (annually): $57,320
  • Cost of transportation index: 103.3
Doral, FL, USA - March 14, 2020: Image of Downtown Doral a growing city in Miami FL.

17. Orange City, Florida

  • Livability: 71
  • Walkability: 17.2
  • Cost of living (annually): $44,229
  • Cost of transportation index: 96.4

Also Learn: 8 Moves To Make Immediately If You’re a Baby Boomer Without Retirement Savings

Rockledge, Florida

18. Rockledge, Florida

  • Livability: 81
  • Walkability: 12.8
  • Cost of living (annually): $51,260
  • Cost of transportation index: 84.1
Drone shot of houses at a neighborhood with palm trees near Tampa, Florida, USA

19. Seminole, Florida

  • Livability: 89
  • Walkability: 9.5
  • Cost of living (annually): $53,597
  • Cost of transportation index: 98.5
Long extension beaches and calmed sea at Marco Island Beach, Gulf of Mexico, Florida, USA.

20. Marco Island, Florida

  • Livability: 70
  • Walkability: 16.8
  • Cost of living (annually): $118,209
  • Cost of transportation index: 81.4

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: Retirement population data was sourced from the U.S Census 2024 American Community Survey. Only cities with retirement populations of 20% or more were used in the study. Cost of living was determined using data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired consumer units, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic Data. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The walkability index was sourced from the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Walkability Index. The rankings were determined by scoring livability and walkability. All data was collected on Oct. 20, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Best Southern Cities To Retire Without a Car

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.