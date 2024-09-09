20 Analysts Assess Carvana: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 20 analysts have published ratings on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 6 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Carvana and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $153.85, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average reflects an increase of 19.1% from the previous average price target of $129.18.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Carvana by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $142.00 $150.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $200.00 $150.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $148.00 $110.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Raises Buy $188.00 $155.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $110.00 $75.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $151.00 $105.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Neutral $155.00 $110.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $77.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $200.00 $160.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $120.00 $120.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $155.00 $150.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $140.00 $135.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Announces Buy $155.00 - Marvin Fong BTIG Announces Buy $155.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Chris Pierce Needham Announces Buy $160.00 - Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $135.00 $118.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $120.00 $120.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $118.00 $111.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Carvana. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Carvana's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Carvana's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carvana analyst ratings.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Financial Insights: Carvana

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Carvana's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.89% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carvana's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carvana's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.69, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CVNA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CVNA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.