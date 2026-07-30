2 Unique Space ETFs That Could Upend the Industry

The flurry of exchange-traded fund (ETF) launches in the space industry following June's historic SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO continues. When Elon Musk's firm made history with a $75 billion IPO, it solidified space as a popular destination—for investments, if not for travel just yet. A handful of new leveraged and inverse funds surrounding SpaceX in particular have allowed investors to make outsized bets on an already-volatile stock.

But there are ways for investors to use ETFs to explore a space theme in a way that's deeper than a single name. To be sure, space industry funds existed for a long time before SpaceX went public, a bid to build exposure to a fast-growing industry projected to reach $1 trillion by 2032. However, two funds that have launched within a month or so of the IPO stand out for their unique approaches while risking going unnoticed by investors in the rush to find leveraged plays on Musk's company.

An Actively Managed Fund With a Broad Space Industry Mandate

Launching about a month after the SpaceX IPO, the WisdomTree Space Economy Fund (NASDAQ: WSPC) is an actively managed ETF targeting companies in the space economy. This means the fund invests in firms making it possible to access orbit, those generating intelligence, securing national interests, and building related technologies.

WSPC has a broad mandate within the space industry, allowing it to access the full value chain from launch vehicles to defense systems, commercial and other applications. The fund is designed as a complement to a core equity profile for investors seeking additional exposure to aerospace and defense names.

Investors should keep in mind that WSPC is essentially a brand-new ETF, and its assets under management (AUM) and trading averages are minuscule as a result. A bet now on WSPC, then, is a speculative play that assumes the fund will continue to grow in popularity over time. This may be a fair bet if the ETF can keep pace with rapid developments in the space industry.

Its 52 holdings span industrials, communications, IT, and materials stocks, with a global focus. While SPCX is the top position and a standout in terms of weighting at more than 12% of the portfolio, the basket is fairly evenly allocated otherwise.

As an actively managed fund in a popular industry, it should not surprise investors that the annual fee for WSPC is on the high side at 0.75%. Similarly, given SpaceX's post-IPO share price decline, WSPC is also down since it launched, although by a much smaller margin than the company.

Indirect Space Exposure Via the Metals Industry

Another recently launched ETF provides a somewhat less direct means of accessing the space industry. The WisdomTree Efficient Rare Earth Plus Strategic Metals Fund (BATS: WDIG) focuses on both commodity metals futures and a group of stocks of companies in the strategic and rare earths metals mining spaces.

There aren't pure-play space companies included in the portfolio, per se, but the space industry relies heavily on these metals, which are used for chips, components, and more. At the same time, many other popular industries do as well, including defense and energy, AI companies and more.

WDIG also takes an active approach and has about double the number of positions as WSPC. Its global focus allows it to capitalize on specialized metals companies around the world, as much of that industry is widely distributed geographically.

Like WSPC, WDIG's recent launch (in May 2026) means that it is in the early stages of building AUM and trading volume. However, this fund has a lower expense ratio, which may appeal to cost-conscious investors. It currently charges an annual fee of 0.55%, which is fairly moderate compared to other actively managed ETFs.

To be sure, WDIG is not a "space ETF" exactly, and investors should keep in mind that this fund will also link to many other industries besides space and be subject to market factors that are distinct from space stocks. However, for those looking to build truly broad exposure to the industry—from the basic materials necessary to make space technology possible through to realized space applications—WDIG can be a helpful tool.

Like WSPC, WDIG has so far declined by a fairly wide margin since its launch. This coincides with a broader decline in rare earth metals companies this year, likely the result of oversupply concerns, mining capacity, refining output, weak spot demand, and more. These factors may combine to make an investment in WDIG even more speculative at this time.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.