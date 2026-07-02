2 Supermarket Stocks Set to Thrive Despite Industry Headwinds

The Zacks Retail – Supermarkets industry faces persistent cost inflation, pricing pressure and cautious consumer spending. Rising labor, transportation, fuel and technology investments are weighing on margins, while value-focused shoppers are keeping the sector highly promotional. This limits pricing power and increases the need for stronger productivity gains, sharper cost controls and efficient execution.However, the outlook is supported by expanding omnichannel capabilities, faster delivery models and higher-margin revenue streams such as retail media, memberships and data-driven advertising. Against this mixed backdrop, WMT and KR appear well-positioned due to their scale, digital investments and diversified growth platforms.

About the Industry

The Zacks Retail – Supermarkets industry includes supermarket retailers that offer grocery, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, electronics, stationery, automotive accessories, hardware and paint, sporting goods, fabrics and crafts, entertainment products, home furnishings and more. Players in this industry operate through various formats such as supermarkets, multi-department stores, retail stores, discount stores, supercenters, hypermarkets and warehouse clubs. Food retail accounts for a chunk of their business. The industry has undergone a significant transformation over the years, with e-commerce playing a strong role. Given consumers’ rising preference for online shopping, industry participants have enhanced pickup and delivery services and are offering easy payment options.

Major Trends Shaping the Future of the Supermarket Industry

Costs Weigh on Margins: The supermarket industry continues to face elevated structural costs despite ongoing productivity initiatives. Rising transportation expenses, fuel volatility, wage investments and supply-chain costs are increasing pressure on operating margins, while retailers must simultaneously invest in automation, artificial intelligence, digital capabilities and store modernization to remain competitive. These investments are becoming essential as customer expectations continue to rise across both physical and digital channels. Going forward, operators will need to generate substantial productivity gains and procurement savings to offset these higher expenses. Companies that struggle to improve efficiency or execute cost reduction programs may face increasing difficulty balancing customer value investments with long-term profitability.



Value Pressure Persists: Although inflation has moderated from recent peaks, consumers remain highly disciplined in their grocery spending, keeping affordability at the center of purchase decisions. Households continue comparing prices across multiple retailers, seeking promotions, trading into private labels and carefully managing discretionary purchases. This environment is prompting supermarket players to narrow price gaps, simplify promotional strategies and maintain aggressive value investments to defend customer traffic. While these actions support volume growth and market share, they also limit pricing flexibility and compress gross margins.



Omnichannel Grocery Gains Ground: The supermarket industry is moving beyond simply offering online grocery to creating fully integrated omnichannel ecosystems that combine stores, pickup and rapid delivery. Retailers are increasingly leveraging their store networks as fulfillment hubs, allowing them to improve delivery speed while lowering fulfillment costs. At the same time, investments in artificial intelligence, automation and predictive inventory management are making digital grocery operations more efficient and scalable. These capabilities are improving order accuracy, strengthening customer engagement and increasing shopping frequency across channels. As fulfillment economics continue to improve, omnichannel grocery is expected to evolve from a necessary service into a sustainable source of revenue growth, customer retention and long-term operating leverage for leading supermarket operators.



New Profit Pools Expand: Supermarket companies are expanding higher-margin businesses such as retail media, digital advertising, loyalty ecosystems, memberships, marketplace services and data monetization. These businesses capitalize on extensive first-party customer relationships while generating earnings that are less dependent on food pricing or promotional intensity. At the same time, richer customer data is enabling increasingly personalized promotions and supplier partnerships, strengthening customer loyalty and vendor engagement. As these platforms mature, supermarkets should benefit from a more diversified profit mix, improved earnings resilience and greater flexibility to reinvest in pricing, technology and customer experience.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Retail – Supermarkets industry is housed within the broader Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #201, which places it in the bottom 18% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates drab near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries leads to a negative aggregate earnings outlook for the constituent companies. Since the beginning of February 2026, the industry’s consensus estimate for current financial-year earnings has decreased 2.6%.



Let’s look at the industry’s performance and current valuation.

Industry Versus Broader Market

The Zacks Retail – Supermarkets industry has underperformed the S&P 500 while outpacing the broader Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector over the past year.



The industry has risen 13.6% over this period compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 23.9%. Meanwhile, the broader sector has climbed 0.5% in the said time frame.

One-Year Price Performance





Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing retail stocks, the industry is currently trading at 33.78X compared with the S&P 500’s 21.13X and the sector’s 22.59X.



Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 40.07X and as low as 17.5X, with the median being at 22.18X, as the chart below shows.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio (Past 5 Years)





2 Supermarket Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On

Walmart: The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company continues to strengthen its competitive position by combining its unmatched store network with rapidly expanding digital capabilities and AI-driven innovation. Walmart is successfully diversifying its earnings through higher-margin businesses such as advertising, marketplace services and memberships while improving customer engagement through faster fulfillment and personalized shopping experiences. WMT’s disciplined investments in automation, technology and omnichannel infrastructure reinforce both operational efficiency and long-term profitability. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



With multiple growth engines complementing its core retail business, Walmart appears well-positioned to sustain market share gains and deliver durable long-term growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT’s current fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at $2.89 in the past 30 days, with the consensus mark indicating growth of 9.5% from the prior-year period. Shares of this Bentonville, AR-based company have gained 10.6% over the past year.

Price and Consensus: WMT



The Kroger Co.: The Cincinnati, OH-based company is sharpening its competitive position through a renewed focus on operational excellence, customer value and digital transformation. Kroger continues to strengthen its fresh food leadership, private-label portfolio and e-commerce capabilities while expanding higher-margin businesses such as retail media. At the same time, disciplined cost management and productivity initiatives are creating greater flexibility to reinvest in pricing and customer experience.



Supported by a loyal customer base, strong data capabilities and a clear strategic roadmap, the Zacks Rank #3 company appears well-positioned to strengthen its competitive standing and drive sustainable long-term growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR’s current fiscal-year EPS has declined by 0.8% to $5.21 in the past 30 days, though the consensus mark suggests 7.4% growth from the year-ago period reported figure. Kroger shares have tumbled 19.5% over the past year.

Price and Consensus: KR







7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.